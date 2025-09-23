Colts at Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Prior to the season, the “experts” would have laughed if you told them Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (3-0) would still be undefeated even three games into the season…but here we are. Sunday afternoon Jones and co. are in Southern California for their first true test of the season on the road as they take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (2-1).

No question Jones is an early contender for Comeback Player of the Year. After laboring for six seasons in New York, the veteran has flourished under Shane Steichen throwing for three touchdowns and running for three others while not turning the ball over at all. At the same time, Indy’s defense has been ball-hawking, intercepting four passes and forcing a fumble. It has all added up to a 3-0 start and a surprising lead in the AFC South.

The Rams have to be shaking their heads following Sunday’s 33-26 loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles. Sean McVay’s squad had two field goals blocked in the final handful of minutes of the fourth quarter to squander a 26-21 lead and drop their first game of the season in the process. Matthew Stafford’s health was a question mark heading into the season, but the 37-year-old is off to a strong start with five touchdown passes through three games.

Lets take a closer look at the Week 4 matchup and perhaps find a sweat or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Colts at the Rams live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Indianapolis Colts at the Los Angeles Rams

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+154), Los Angeles Rams (-185)

Spread: Rams -3.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Rams -4.5 with the Total set at 47.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks Matthew Berry explains why Blake Corum, Woody Marks, and Ollie Gordon II are running backs worth placing claims for on the Week 4 waiver wire beyond the week's top target, Trey Benson.

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis at Los Angeles

Colts Expected Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: 9/21 at Tennessee – 18-25 (72%), 228yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 4 carries for 27yds

Season: 3GP, 63-88 (71.6%), 816yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 17 carries for 55yds

9/21 at Tennessee – 18-25 (72%), 228yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 4 carries for 27yds 3GP, 63-88 (71.6%), 816yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 17 carries for 55yds Rams Expected Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 9/21 at Philadelphia – 19-33 (57.6%), 196yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time

Season: 3GP, 63-95 (66.3%), 739yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 6 carries for -8yds

Colts at Rams team stats, betting trends

NFC West teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC South sides

The Colts have failed to cover in their last 3 road games

The OVER is 4-0-1 in the Colts’ last 5 games



Colts Player Injuries

WR Alec Pierce (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kenny Moore II (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game



Rams Player Injuries

LG Steve Avila (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Nick Hampton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC? The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the Indianapolis Colts' viability as a Super Bowl team, including Daniel Jones' change in performance.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Colts and the Rams:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indianapolis Colts at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)