Commanders at Packers NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

After impressive performances in Week 1, the Washington Commanders (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) meet Thursday Night at Lambeau Field.

No surprise that the Commanders opened the season with a home win against the Giants last Sunday, but the fact they controlled the game basically start to finish surprised many. The final score was 21-6 and the stats that jump off the page include Washington’s defense holding New York to 74 yards rushing on 23 attempts and the Giants gaining the Red Zone just twice in the game. Are the Giants worse than expected or are the Commanders that much better defensively than a season ago?

The most impressive aspect of the Packers’ 27-13 win this past weekend against the Lions was their ability to make the big play on offense and to make the timely play on defense. It allowed them to go 3-5 in the Red Zone on offense while limiting Detroit to one touchdown on the afternoon.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers.

Game Details and How to watch the Commanders vs. Packers live Thursday Night

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for the Commanders vs the Packers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+150), Green Bay Packers (-180)

Spread: Packers -3.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened with the Packers laying 2.5 points with the Game Total set at -48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Washington at Green Bay

Commanders Starting QB: Jayden Daniels

Last Game: September 7 vs. Giants

19-30 (63.3%), 233 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times for 21 yards, Rushed 11 times for 68 yards

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: September 7 vs. Detroit

16-22 (72.7%), 188 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, Rushed 3 times for 4 yards

Commanders at Packers team stats, betting trends

The Packers have won three straight at Lambeau Field against the Commanders

The Commanders went 12-7-1 against the spread last season

The Over was 7-4 in the Commanders’ road games last season

Josh Jacobs rushed for 66 yards in Week 1

Josh Jacobs rushed for 66 yards in Week 1

Commanders Player Injuries

RB Austin Ekeler (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Noah Brown (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game P Tress Way (back) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Packers Player Injuries

WR Jayden Reed (foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Matthew Golden (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game T Zach Tom (oblique) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(oblique) is questionable for Thursday’s game G Aaron Banks (ankle/groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle/groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Micah Parsons (back) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(back) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

'Exercise patience' with NFC north futures bets With the NFC north all playing each other in Week 1, Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick react to the odds of NFC North Champions and stress the need to wait for more division results before jumping on the Packers or Vikings.

Best bets our model is projecting for this Thursday’s game between the Commanders and the Packers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Commanders at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.0.

