Cowboys at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 11 of the NFL season closes with what is shaping up as an offensive shootout in Vegas as the Raiders (2-7) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1). Each side is enduring a disappointing season and would like to begin a late season push with a win in Sin City.

The Cowboys are coming off their bye week. It will be their first game since the death of defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland. How they respond emotionally is certainly a major storyline. For their part, the Raiders have lost three straight including a 10-7 loss to Denver last week.

At the trade deadline, Dallas added linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to bolster a defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in both scoring and total defense. Forced to score just to try and keep up with their all-too-generous defense, the offense has responded, averaging close to 29 points per game. As their record indicates, however, Dak Prescott and said offense have not been able to keep pace often enough.

The Raiders have simply been bad. The offense as a whole has been ineffective led by Geno Smith. The veteran signal caller has been average on his good days. The bright spots are few but include rookie running back Ashton Jeanty (six touchdowns in his last six games) and tight end Brock Bowers (averaging a little over five receptions per game). Defensively, Las Vegas is better than Dallas, but that is hardly a compliment. Partuclarly troubling is their inability to stop the run of late, giving up 387 rushing yards over their last three games.

It should all add up to offense and points for each team. Lets dive deeper into the numbers and see where we end up ahead of Monday Night Football.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Cowboys vs. Raiders live Monday

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: ABC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBCSports.com with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Cowboys at the Raiders

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-190), Las Vegas Raiders (+158)

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Total: 50.0 points

This game opened at Cowboys -3.5 with the Game Total set at 50.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Monday Night Football with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Las Vegas

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 11/3 vs. Arizona - 24-39, 250yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 4 carries for 34yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 228-329, 2319yds, 17TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 15 times, 29 carries for 121yds rushing



11/3 vs. Arizona - 24-39, 250yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 4 carries for 34yds rushing 9GP, 228-329, 2319yds, 17TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 15 times, 29 carries for 121yds rushing Raiders Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game: 11/6 at Denver - 16-26, 143yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 6 times, 3 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 178-267, 1844yds, 11TDs, 12INTs, Sacked 27 times, 30 carries for 88yds rushing



Cowboys at Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Raiders have covered the spread in 9 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

The Cowboys’ last 3 road games have gone OVER the Total

For the season, Dallas and Las Vegas are each 4-5 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Dallas’ 9 games (6-3)

The OVER has cashed 3 times in Las Vegas’ 9 games (3-6)

Cowboys Player Injuries

DT Solomon Thomas (calf) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game OT Ajani Cornelius (knee) is questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Monday’s game S Alijah Clark (ribs) is questionable for Monday’s game

(ribs) is questionable for Monday’s game S Malik Hooker (toe) is questionable for Monday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Monday’s game CB Josh Butler (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list but has not been activated for Monday’s game

(knee) was placed on the active/PUP list but has not been activated for Monday’s game S Juanyeh Thomas (migraines) has been placed IR/non-football illness list and is OUT for tonight’s game

Raiders Player Injuries

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle) was placed on IR last week and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game.

(ankle) was placed on IR last week and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game. QB Aidan O’Connell (wrist) while designated to return from the IR has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Raiders

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dallas Cowboys on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 49.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

