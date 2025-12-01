Cowboys vs. Lions - Thursday Night Football prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) and the Detroit Lions (7-5) has all of a sudden become a massive game in the NFC playoff race. Over a span of just five days, the Cowboys knocked off both Super Bowl finalists from last February to join a cluster of other teams in the NFC playoff picture...including the Detroit Lions who sit ½ game ahead of the Cowboys.

This is more than likely an elimination game. Neither side earns a playoff bid with a win, but a loss probably puts too many teams between the losing squad and the final playoff berth in the NFC.

The division title may still be out of reach, but Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won three in a row (all since the Trade Deadline) to climb back into contention in the NFC. They still need help, though, as they sit 1.5 games behind the 49ers who occupy seventh place in the conference. Jared Goff and the Lions are just one game behind those same 49ers, but because Detroit has alternated wins and losses since the beginning of October, they take the field Thursday seemingly in a more desperate position.

Lets dive into the matchup and see where the numbers take us as we look for an angle or two to bet.

Game Details and How to Watch the Cowboys at Lions live Thursday

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 8:15PM EST

8:15PM EST Site: Ford Field

Ford Field City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for Dallas at Detroit

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+145), Detroit Lions (-175)

Dallas Cowboys (+145), Detroit Lions (-175) Spread: Lions -3

Lions -3 Total: 53.5 points

This game opened at Lions -3.5 with the Game Total set at 53.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Detroit

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 11/27 vs. Kansas City – 27-39, 320yds, 2TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 3 carries for -2yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 303-437, 3261yds, 25TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 17 times, 41 carries for 124yds rushing

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 11/27 vs. Green Bay – 20-26, 256yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 24yds rushing

Season:12GP, 264-378, 3025yds, 25TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 26 times, 13 carries for 46yds rushing

Cowboys at Lions team stats, betting trends

George Pickens has accounted for no fewer than 75 yards receiving in each of the last 7 games

has accounted for no fewer than 75 yards receiving in each of the last 7 games Jadaveon Clowney equaled his season total of sacks with 2 on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs

equaled his season total of sacks with 2 on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs Jameson Williams grabbed a career-high 7 balls for 144 yards on Thanksgiving against Green Bay

grabbed a career-high 7 balls for 144 yards on Thanksgiving against Green Bay Jack Campbell leads the Lions with 110 tackles

leads the Lions with 110 tackles Aidan Hutchinson leads the Lions with 8.5 sacks

leads the Lions with 8.5 sacks No team has cashed the OVER more frequently than Dallas this season (8-4)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Detroit’s 12 games this season (7-5)

Dallas has covered the spread in three straight games and is 7-5 ATS this season

Detroit has failed to cover the spread in their last three games and is 6-6 ATS this season

The Lions blew out the Cowboys last season winning 47-9 on October 13

Cowboys Player Injuries

LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Caelen Carson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Trevon Diggs (concussion) has been designated to return from the IR

Lions Player Injuries

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game C Graham Glasgow (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LG Miles Frazier (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game TE Brock Wright (trachea) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Lions

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dallas Cowboys on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dallas Cowboys on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +3,0.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +3,0. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 53.5.

