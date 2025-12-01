Cowboys vs. Lions - Thursday Night Football prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) and the Detroit Lions (7-5) has all of a sudden become a massive game in the NFC playoff race. Over a span of just five days, the Cowboys knocked off both Super Bowl finalists from last February to join a cluster of other teams in the NFC playoff picture...including the Detroit Lions who sit ½ game ahead of the Cowboys.
This is more than likely an elimination game. Neither side earns a playoff bid with a win, but a loss probably puts too many teams between the losing squad and the final playoff berth in the NFC.
The division title may still be out of reach, but Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won three in a row (all since the Trade Deadline) to climb back into contention in the NFC. They still need help, though, as they sit 1.5 games behind the 49ers who occupy seventh place in the conference. Jared Goff and the Lions are just one game behind those same 49ers, but because Detroit has alternated wins and losses since the beginning of October, they take the field Thursday seemingly in a more desperate position.
Lets dive into the matchup and see where the numbers take us as we look for an angle or two to bet.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to Watch the Cowboys at Lions live Thursday
- Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Time: 8:15PM EST
- Site: Ford Field
- City: Detroit, MI
- Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for Dallas at Detroit
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+145), Detroit Lions (-175)
- Spread: Lions -3
- Total: 53.5 points
This game opened at Lions -3.5 with the Game Total set at 53.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Detroit
- Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott
Last Game: 11/27 vs. Kansas City – 27-39, 320yds, 2TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 3 carries for -2yds rushing
Season: 12GP, 303-437, 3261yds, 25TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 17 times, 41 carries for 124yds rushing
- Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff
Last Game: 11/27 vs. Green Bay – 20-26, 256yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 24yds rushing
Season:12GP, 264-378, 3025yds, 25TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 26 times, 13 carries for 46yds rushing
Cowboys at Lions team stats, betting trends
- George Pickens has accounted for no fewer than 75 yards receiving in each of the last 7 games
- Jadaveon Clowney equaled his season total of sacks with 2 on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs
- Jameson Williams grabbed a career-high 7 balls for 144 yards on Thanksgiving against Green Bay
- Jack Campbell leads the Lions with 110 tackles
- Aidan Hutchinson leads the Lions with 8.5 sacks
- No team has cashed the OVER more frequently than Dallas this season (8-4)
- The OVER has cashed in 7 of Detroit’s 12 games this season (7-5)
- Dallas has covered the spread in three straight games and is 7-5 ATS this season
- Detroit has failed to cover the spread in their last three games and is 6-6 ATS this season
- The Lions blew out the Cowboys last season winning 47-9 on October 13
Cowboys Player Injuries
- LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- CB Caelen Carson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- CB Trevon Diggs (concussion) has been designated to return from the IR
Lions Player Injuries
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- C Graham Glasgow (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- LG Miles Frazier (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- TE Brock Wright (trachea) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Lions
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dallas Cowboys on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +3,0.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 53.5.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) ● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)