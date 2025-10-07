Eagles at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It has not been much of a rivalry of late with the Eagles having won 15 of their last 18 against the Giants, but NFC East foes Philadelphia (4-1) and New York (1-4) renew acquaintances Thursday Night at Met Life Stadium.

The Eagles’ offense continued to sputter last weekend against Denver and suffered their first loss of the season, 21-17. Philly gained 257 yards passing but just 45 yards rushing. Additional stats of note: Jalen Hurts was sacked six times, and the Eagles converted just two of eleven third downs in the game. Again, that offense is clunky...but Philadelphia still owns a record of 4-1 and remains atop the NFC East.

Calling the Giants’ offense clunky would be a compliment following their 26-14 loss at New Orleans this past Sunday. New York ranks dead last in red-zone offense, scoring touchdowns on just 31.58% of its trips. Getting to the Red Zone has also been a challenge thanks to too many turnovers and penalties. New York is -5 in the turnover department and has committed the second most penalties in football with 43 through five games. Rookie Jaxson Dart has yet to take the world by storm averaging 156 yards passing per game (just 5.2 yards per attempt) while turning the ball over four times through two starts.

Lets take a deeper dive into this NFC East matchup between the Eagles and the Giants.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles at Giants live Thursday

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for the Eagles at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Eagles (-375), Giants (+295)

Spread: Eagles -7

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -7.5 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at New York

Eagles Expected Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Denver - 23-38, 280yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 2 carries for 3yds

Season: 5GP, 93-139, 889yds, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 15 times, 43 carries for 182yds

Last Game: 10/5 at New Orleans - 26-40, 202yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 55yds

Season: 4GP, 39-60, 313yds, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 19 carries for 109yds.

Eagles at Giants team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 7 of their last 9 games against NFC East opponents

The Eagles have covered in 3 straight games against divisional opponents

4 of the Giants’ last 5 home games against the Eagles have stayed under the Total

The last time Saquon Barkley visited MetLife Stadium, he torched his former team for 176 yards and a touchdown

Eagles Player Injuries

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Jihaad Campbell (biceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(biceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game TE Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Byron Young (triceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(triceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Nakobe Dean (knee) is on the PUP List but is eligible to play Thursday and was a full participant in Monday’s practice

Giants Player Injuries

S Tyler Nubin (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Dru Phillips (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game OT Jermaine Eluemunor (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game FS Jevon Holland (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.5.

