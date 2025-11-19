Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) look to revive their flickering playoff hopes Sunday when they take the field against the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).
Philly has been somewhat of an enigma this season. They have won four in a row, and their 8 wins have them sitting atop the NFC, but their offense feels like it has yet to get on track this season. They have scored just 234 points. The only other team with a record over .500 in the entire league who has scored fewer points is Carolina with 207. Will there be improvement as we head down the stretch? With their defense playing well, do they need to be better on offense?
The problems in Dallas are more pronounced than in the case of the Eagles and are on the opposite side of the ball. The Cowboys have allowed 293 points this season. Only the Commanders (296), the Giants (300), and the Bengals (334) have allowed more. The majority of Dallas’ issues have stemmed from an inability to stop the run. The Cowboys give up 4.7 yards per carry (bottom six in the NFL). The hope is the additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson will shore things up. No question Saquon Barkley and co. will test that notion.
These teams met back in Week 1 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won, 24-20, behind two rushing touchdowns from Jalen Hurts and a strong showing by the defense despite Jalen Carter’s ejection in the opening moments for spitting on Dak Prescott.
Lets dive into Round 2 of this matchup of NFC East rivals and see where the numbers take us.
Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 4:25PM EST
- Site: AT&T Stadium
- City: Arlington, TX
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for the Eagles at the Cowboys
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Eagles (-170), Cowboys (+142)
- Spread: Eagles -3
- Total: 47.5 points
This game opened at Eagles -4 with the Game Total set at 51.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Dallas
- Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts
Last Game: 11/16 vs. Detroit - 14-28, 135yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 10 carries for 31yds rushing
Season: 10GP, 180-269, 1995yds, 16TDs, 1INT, Sacked 26 times, 73 carries for 265yds rushing
- Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott
Last Game: 11/17 at Las Vegas - 25-33, 268yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for -4yds rushing
Season: 10GP, 253-362, 2587yds, 21TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 16 times, 33 carries for 117yds rushing
Eagles at Cowboys team stats, betting trends
- The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records
- The Eagles have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 9 games against NFC teams
- Dallas is 5-5 ATS this season
- Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 7 of Dallas’ 10 games this season (7-3)
- The OVER has cashed in 5 of Philadelphia’s 10 games this season (5-5)
Eagles Player Injuries
- RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as doubtful for this Sunday’s game
- C Willie Lampkin (knee) has been designated to return from the IR
- LS Charley Hughlett (abdomen) is eligible to return from the IR but has not yet been designated for said return
Cowboys Player Injuries
- DT Solomon Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Cowboys
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +3.0.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 49.5.
