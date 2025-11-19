Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) look to revive their flickering playoff hopes Sunday when they take the field against the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).

Philly has been somewhat of an enigma this season. They have won four in a row, and their 8 wins have them sitting atop the NFC, but their offense feels like it has yet to get on track this season. They have scored just 234 points. The only other team with a record over .500 in the entire league who has scored fewer points is Carolina with 207. Will there be improvement as we head down the stretch? With their defense playing well, do they need to be better on offense?

The problems in Dallas are more pronounced than in the case of the Eagles and are on the opposite side of the ball. The Cowboys have allowed 293 points this season. Only the Commanders (296), the Giants (300), and the Bengals (334) have allowed more. The majority of Dallas’ issues have stemmed from an inability to stop the run. The Cowboys give up 4.7 yards per carry (bottom six in the NFL). The hope is the additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson will shore things up. No question Saquon Barkley and co. will test that notion.

These teams met back in Week 1 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won, 24-20, behind two rushing touchdowns from Jalen Hurts and a strong showing by the defense despite Jalen Carter’s ejection in the opening moments for spitting on Dak Prescott.

Lets dive into Round 2 of this matchup of NFC East rivals and see where the numbers take us.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Eagles at the Cowboys

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Eagles (-170), Cowboys (+142)

Spread: Eagles -3

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -4 with the Game Total set at 51.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Dallas

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Detroit - 14-28, 135yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 10 carries for 31yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 180-269, 1995yds, 16TDs, 1INT, Sacked 26 times, 73 carries for 265yds rushing



11/16 vs. Detroit - 14-28, 135yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 10 carries for 31yds rushing 10GP, 180-269, 1995yds, 16TDs, 1INT, Sacked 26 times, 73 carries for 265yds rushing Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 11/17 at Las Vegas - 25-33, 268yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for -4yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 253-362, 2587yds, 21TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 16 times, 33 carries for 117yds rushing



Eagles at Cowboys team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Eagles have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 9 games against NFC teams

Dallas is 5-5 ATS this season

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Dallas’ 10 games this season (7-3)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Philadelphia’s 10 games this season (5-5)

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as doubtful for this Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as doubtful for this Sunday’s game C Willie Lampkin (knee) has been designated to return from the IR

(knee) has been designated to return from the IR LS Charley Hughlett (abdomen) is eligible to return from the IR but has not yet been designated for said return

(abdomen) is eligible to return from the IR but has not yet been designated for said return

Cowboys Player Injuries

DT Solomon Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +3.0.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 49.5.

