Jets vs. Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Jets (2-8) have made a change under center for Sunday’s game in Baltimore. The Ravens (5-5) are hoping not to make a change.

New York has benched QB Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor. Why? Among other things, the Jets are averaging a league-worst 139.9 pass yds/game this season. This will be Taylor’s 2nd start this season (previous start was 9/21 at Tampa Bay). This will be his 2nd career start against the team that drafted him (6th round pick by Baltimore in 2011).

In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report again Wednesday after missing practice with an ankle injury. It is the latest in a series of recent lower-body issues, including a hamstring injury that caused him to miss three games and then knee soreness last week that kept him out of practice. He is expected to play and the Ravens need the 2-time league MVP if they are to continue their playoff push despite starting the season 1-5.

Jackson is the key to the offense, but its been the Ravens’ defense that has sparked the resurgence. Since Week 7, Baltimore is tied with KC for the best scoring defense (14.3 pts/game) in the NFL. They were ranked dead last in the league through Week 6 (32.2pts/gm.).

Fun Fact: The Ravens are looking to become the 5th team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting a season 1-5 (1970 Bengals, 2015 Chiefs, 2018 Colts, 2020 Washington)

Fun Fact II: The 1970 Bengals & 2020 Washinton are the only teams to win their division after starting a season 1-5.

Fun Fact III: Lamar Jackson did not throw a touchdown pass last weekend. Jackson has not gone back-to-back games in a season without a TD pass since the 2020 playoffs.

Lets dive into the numbers, injury report, and stats and see where they combine to lead us.

Game Details and How to watch the Jets vs. Ravens live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Jets at the Ravens

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Jets (+650), Baltimore Ravens (-1000)

Spread: Ravens -13.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -14.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Baltimore

Jets Starting QB: Tyrod Taylor

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Carolina - 10-22, 126yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 11yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 43-69, 379yds, 3TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 9 times, 14 carries for 80yds rushing



Last Game: 11/16 at Cleveland - 14-25, 193yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 5 times, 4 carries for 10yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 117-172, 1442yds, 15TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 23 times, 39 carries for 226yds rushing

Jets at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The Ravens have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against AFC teams

The Jets have covered in each of their 3 games against AFC North teams this season

The OVER is 4-1 in the Ravens’ last 5 games against AFC teams

The OVER is 7-3 overall this season in Ravens’ games

The OVER is 6-4 overall in Jets’ games this season

The Jets are 5-4-1 ATS this season

The Ravens are 4-6 ATS this season

Jets Player Injuries

DE Will McDonald IV (quad) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

DT Harrison Phillips (foot) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

CB Azareye'h Thomas (concussion) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

CB Kris Boyd (abdomen) has been placed on the IR as he recovers from being shot last weekend

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) has been designated for return from the IR



Ravens Player Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

S Keith Hamilton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

TE Isaiah Likely (calf) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

LG Andrew Vorhees (foot) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

LT Ronnie Stanley (illness) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game

CB Marlon Humphrey (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Keyon Martin (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jets and the Ravens

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 44.5.

