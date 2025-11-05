Lions at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday, the Detroit Lions (5-3) look to get back on the winning track when they travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders (3-6). Heavily favored Jared Goff and co. look to take advantage of a Commanders’ squad minus its QB1, Jayden Daniels.

The Lions enter the game looking to rebound from a loss in Motown last weekend to the Minnesota Vikings, a game where head coach Dan Campbell felt his team made “every critical error you needed to at the right time to lose it”.

Fun Fact: Detroit has not lost consecutive regular-season games since the 2022 season.

The Commanders are in a difficult spot, having lost four straight games with Daniels (elbow) now sidelined indefinitely. Veteran backup Marcus Mariota will start in his place. Unfortunately, Washington’s defense is at least equally to blame for the team’s recent struggles, allowing an average of over 26 points and 377 yards per game this season. That stat is in jeopardy of getting worse because the Lions’ offense featuring the dynamic backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery averages nearly 30 points per game.

Lets take a deeper dive into the numbers and see if they offer an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Lions at Commanders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Northwest Stadium

City: Landover, MD

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Lions at the Commanders

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Lions (-535), Washington Commanders (+400)

Spread: Lions -9.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Lions -4.5 with the Game Total set at 52.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Washington

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Minnesota - 25-37, 284yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 0 carries

Season: 8GP, 177-240, 1915yds, 17TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 18 times, 11 carries for 23yds rushing



Commanders Starting QB: Marcus Mariota

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Seattle - 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Was not Sacked, 0yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 56-88, 639yds, 4TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 7 times, 18 carries for 122yds rushing

Lions at Commanders team stats, betting trends

The Commanders have lost 17 of their last 20 games against teams with better records

The Lions have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as the favorite

Detroit is 5-3 ATS this season

Washington is 3-6 ATS this season

Washington is 4-4-1 to the OVER this season

Detroit is 4-4 to the OVER this season

Lions Player Injuries

RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

S Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

RT Penei Sewell (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's game

LT Taylor Decker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

G Miles Frazier has been declared OUT for Sunday's game

CB Terrion Arnold (back) is questionable for Sunday's game



Commanders Player Injuries

QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

WR Terry McLaurin (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game

TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

DT Eddie Goldman (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Trey Amos (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Quan Martin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Marshon Lattimore (knee) was placed on IR earlier this week and is thus out for Sunday's game

WR Luke McCaffrey (collarbone) was placed on IR earlier this week and is thus out for Sunday's game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Commanders

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Commanders at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 49.5.

