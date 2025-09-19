Lions at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Two of the NFL’s elite meet Monday Night in Charm City when the Detroit Lions (1-1) visit the Baltimore Ravens (1-1).
The Lions roll into Baltimore following a trouncing of the Bears, 52-21. Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes and Detroit racked up 511 total yards in the win over Caleb Williams and their former Offensive Coordinator, Ben Johnson.
The Ravens also coasted to an easy win as they knocked off the Browns, 41-17. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns in the win. While the Lions went up and down the field at will against Chicago, Baltimore had to be more efficient as they accumulated just 242 total yards against the stingy Browns’ defense.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Lions and the Ravens.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Detroit Lions at the Baltimore Ravens live Monday
- Date: Monday, September 22, 2025
- Time: 8:15PM EST
- Site: M&T Bank Stadium
- City: Baltimore, MD
- Network/Streaming: ABC
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for the Lions vs the Ravens
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Lions (+185), Ravens (-225)
- Spread: Ravens -4.5
- Total: 52.5 points
This game opened at Ravens -6.5 with the Game Total set at 50.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Baltimore
- Lions Expected Starting QB: Jared Goff
Last Game: 9/14 vs. Chicago – 23-28 (82.1%), 334yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 6yds
Season: 2GP, 54-67 (80.6%), 559yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 5yds
- Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson
Last Game: 9/14 vs. Cleveland – 19-29 (65.5%), 225yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 13yds
Season: 2GP, 33-48 (68.8%), 434yds, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 8 carries for 83yds
Lions at Ravens team stats, betting trends
- The Ravens have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC North teams
- The Ravens have covered in 4 of their last 5 games
- The Over is 4-1 in the Lions’ last 5 games
Lions Player Injuries
- LT Taylor Decker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- DE Marcus Davenport (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- LB Jack Campbell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- CB D.J. Reed (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) has been declared out of Monday’s game
Ravens Player Injuries
- FB Patrick Rickard (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- TE Isaiah Likely (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- DT Nnamdi Madubuike (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- CB Nate Wiggins (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- KR Rasheen Ali (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- OT Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared out for Monday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Ravens:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Lions at +6.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 51.0.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)