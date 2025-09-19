 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Noah Lyles matches Usain Bolt with 4th world title in 200m
Rai Benjamin
Rai Benjamin adds 400m hurdles world title to his Olympic gold after brief DQ scare
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250919.jpg
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
nbc_pft_billshump_250919.jpg
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

All Scores

Lions at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published September 19, 2025 08:58 AM

Two of the NFL’s elite meet Monday Night in Charm City when the Detroit Lions (1-1) visit the Baltimore Ravens (1-1).

The Lions roll into Baltimore following a trouncing of the Bears, 52-21. Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes and Detroit racked up 511 total yards in the win over Caleb Williams and their former Offensive Coordinator, Ben Johnson.

The Ravens also coasted to an easy win as they knocked off the Browns, 41-17. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns in the win. While the Lions went up and down the field at will against Chicago, Baltimore had to be more efficient as they accumulated just 242 total yards against the stingy Browns’ defense.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Lions and the Ravens.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Detroit Lions at the Baltimore Ravens live Monday

  • Date: Monday, September 22, 2025
  • Time: 8:15PM EST
  • Site: M&T Bank Stadium
  • City: Baltimore, MD
  • Network/Streaming: ABC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Lions vs the Ravens

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Lions (+185), Ravens (-225)
  • Spread: Ravens -4.5
  • Total: 52.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -6.5 with the Game Total set at 50.5.

Ride with Flowers, Metcalf in NFL Week 3
The FFHH desk examines their favorite pass catchers for NFL Week 3, loving Zay Flowers’ target share and DK Metcalf’s tasty matchup against the Patriots.

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Baltimore

  • Lions Expected Starting QB: Jared Goff
    Last Game: 9/14 vs. Chicago – 23-28 (82.1%), 334yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 6yds
    Season: 2GP, 54-67 (80.6%), 559yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 5yds
  • Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson
    Last Game: 9/14 vs. Cleveland – 19-29 (65.5%), 225yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 13yds
    Season: 2GP, 33-48 (68.8%), 434yds, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 8 carries for 83yds

Lions at Ravens team stats, betting trends

  • The Ravens have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC North teams
  • The Ravens have covered in 4 of their last 5 games
  • The Over is 4-1 in the Lions’ last 5 games

Lions Player Injuries

  • LT Taylor Decker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • DE Marcus Davenport (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • LB Jack Campbell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • CB D.J. Reed (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) has been declared out of Monday’s game

Ravens Player Injuries

  • FB Patrick Rickard (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • TE Isaiah Likely (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • DT Nnamdi Madubuike (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • CB Nate Wiggins (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • KR Rasheen Ali (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • OT Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared out for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for the Week 3 slate with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, where they've got eyes on the Rams, Colts, Cowboys, and many more.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Ravens:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Lions at +6.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 51.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

