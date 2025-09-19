Lions at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two of the NFL’s elite meet Monday Night in Charm City when the Detroit Lions (1-1) visit the Baltimore Ravens (1-1).

The Lions roll into Baltimore following a trouncing of the Bears, 52-21. Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes and Detroit racked up 511 total yards in the win over Caleb Williams and their former Offensive Coordinator, Ben Johnson.

The Ravens also coasted to an easy win as they knocked off the Browns, 41-17. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns in the win. While the Lions went up and down the field at will against Chicago, Baltimore had to be more efficient as they accumulated just 242 total yards against the stingy Browns’ defense.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Lions and the Ravens.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Detroit Lions at the Baltimore Ravens live Monday

Date: Monday, September 22, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: ABC



Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Lions vs the Ravens

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Lions (+185), Ravens (-225)

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Total: 52.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -6.5 with the Game Total set at 50.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Ride with Flowers, Metcalf in NFL Week 3 The FFHH desk examines their favorite pass catchers for NFL Week 3, loving Zay Flowers’ target share and DK Metcalf’s tasty matchup against the Patriots.

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Baltimore

Lions Expected Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Chicago – 23-28 (82.1%), 334yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 6yds

Season: 2GP, 54-67 (80.6%), 559yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 5yds

9/14 vs. Chicago – 23-28 (82.1%), 334yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 6yds 2GP, 54-67 (80.6%), 559yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 5yds Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Cleveland – 19-29 (65.5%), 225yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 13yds

Season: 2GP, 33-48 (68.8%), 434yds, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 8 carries for 83yds



Lions at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The Ravens have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC North teams

The Ravens have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Over is 4-1 in the Lions’ last 5 games

Lions Player Injuries

LT Taylor Decker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DE Marcus Davenport (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Jack Campbell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB D.J. Reed (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) has been declared out of Monday’s game

Ravens Player Injuries

FB Patrick Rickard (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game TE Isaiah Likely (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DT Nnamdi Madubuike (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Nate Wiggins (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game KR Rasheen Ali (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game OT Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared out for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for the Week 3 slate with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, where they've got eyes on the Rams, Colts, Cowboys, and many more.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Ravens:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Lions at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 51.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)