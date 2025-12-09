Lions vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff face their old teams Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the Detroit Lions (8-5) face the Rams.

The reunions are actually just a subplot of this game as the Lions desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They currently sit on the outside of the top seven in the NFC. Detroit is one game behind the 49ers and the Bears. LA needs a win if they are to continue the fight for the top overall seed in the NFC.

Each side takes the field with a little momentum. The Lions are looking to build on their win last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams enter the week following a 45-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Lions and the Rams.

Game Details and How to watch the Lions vs. Rams live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Lions at the Rams

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Lions (+200), Los Angeles Rams (-245)

Spread: Rams -5.5

Total: 55.5 points

This game opened at Rams -4.5 with the Game Total set at 52.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Los Angeles

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 12/4 vs. Dallas - 25-34, 309yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for -2yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 289-412, 3334yds, 26TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 27 times, 15 carries for 44yds rushing

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 12/7 at Arizona - 22-31, 281yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, 0 carries

Season: 13GP, 288-432, 3354yds, 35TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 17 times, 25 carries for -10yds rushing

Lions at Rams: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Lions have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC West teams

5 of the Lions’ last 6 games (83%) have gone OVER the Total

The Rams are 9-4 ATS overall this season

The Lions are 7-6 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in LA’s games this season (6-7)

Lions Player Injuries

WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Kayode Awosika (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Thomas Harper (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Brian Branch (ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

Rams Player Injuries

CB Darious Williams (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR but has not yet been activated

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Rams

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Lions on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Lions at +5.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 55.5.

