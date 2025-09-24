Panthers at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two teams with young, unproven quarterbacks take the field Sunday in Foxborough, MA when the Carolina Panthers (1-2) take the field against the New England Patriots (1-2).

Drake Maye was expected to take major strides in his second season under center for the Patriots. That has yet to happen as New England has failed to score more than 14 points in two of their three games. The Patriots lost four fumbles and Maye tossed an interception before ultimately losing this past Sunday to Pittsburgh, 21-14.

The Panthers, led by Bryce Young, take the field looking to build on their dominant 30-0 win over Atlanta last weekend. The Falcons outgained the Panthers but turned the rock over three times and Carolina’s defense suffocated Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons, winning 30-0.

Fun Fact: It was the Panthers’ first shutout since their 20-0 win against the Detroit Lions on November 22, 2020.

Lets dive into this Week 4 matchup and see if we can find a sweat or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Carolina Panthers at the New England Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Panthers at the Patriots

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+190), New England Patriots (-230)

Spread: Patriots -5.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -5.0 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3 Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the fantasy football Weekend Warriors and the Sunday Scaries from Week 3 around the NFL.

Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at New England

Panthers Expected Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Atlanta – 16-24 (66.7%), 121yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 8yds

Season: 3GP, 69-114 (60.5%), 603yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 9 carries for 50yds

9/21 vs. Atlanta – 16-24 (66.7%), 121yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 8yds 3GP, 69-114 (60.5%), 603yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 9 carries for 50yds Patriots Expected Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Pittsburgh – 28-37 (75.7%), 268yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times, 7 carries for 45yds

Season: 3GP, 77-106 (72.6%), 785yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 21 carries for 87yds



Panthers at Patriots team stats, betting trends

The Panthers have lost 15 of their last 20 games

The Panthers have covered in 7 of their last 10 games

8 of the Panthers’ last 10 games (80%) have gone OVER the Total

Panthers Player Injuries

WR Xavier Legette (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game LB Patrick Jones II (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Tershawn Wharton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game G Robert Hunt (biceps) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(biceps) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game C Austin Corbett (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

Patriots Player Injuries

CB Christian Gonzalez (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Seahawks a 'clear' favorite over the Cardinals Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Thursday night's NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Patriots:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)