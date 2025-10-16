Patriots at Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Mike Vrabel returns to Nashville and specifically Nissan Stadium for the first time since being fired as Head Coach of the Titans when the New England Patriots (4-2) take the field against Tennessee (1-5) Sunday.

For the Titans, it is their first game since the firing of Vrabel’s replacement, Brian Callahan. Senior Offensive Assistant Mike McCoy is the Interim Head Coach. The veteran McCoy was the Chargers’ Head Coach for 4 seasons (2013-16), amassing a record of 27-37.

The Titans are looking to avoid starting 1-6 in back-to-back seasons. The primary issue in Tennessee has been the offense. Rookie Cam Ward and the Titans are averaging a mere 13.8 points per game. Only the Browns are scoring fewer points per game 13.7. One potential reason for the futility on offense? The rookie has been sacked a league-high 25 times already this season.

The Patriots will remain atop the AFC East with a win which would be their fourth straight and mark their best 7-game start since 2019 when the Pats started 8-0 enroute to the division title. New England is led by second-year signal-caller Drake Maye. The Super Soph has enjoyed five straight games with 200+ passing yards and a 100+ passer rating.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 7 matchup between the Patriots and the Titans.

Game Details and How to watch the Patriots at Titans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Patriots at the Titans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New England Patriots (-345), Tennessee Titans (+275)

Spread: Patriots -7

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -6.0 with the Game Total set at 43.0.

Quarterback Matchup for New England at Tennessee

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 10/12 at New Orleans - 18-26, 261yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 28 rushing yards

Season: 6GP, 131-179, 1522yds, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 18 times, 36 carries for 138 rushing yards

Titans Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 10/12 at Las Vegas - 26-38, 222yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 0 carries

Season: 6GP, 111-202, 1101yds, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 25 times, 14 carries for 36 yards rushing



Patriots at Titans team stats, betting trends

The Patriots have won 3 in a row while the Titans are on a 6-game home losing streak

The Titans have 4 total wins in their last 23 games

Mike Vrabel has 4 wins through 6 games with the Patriots

The Titans’ last 4 home games have gone OVER the Total

Titans QB Cam Ward is the 4th straight QB selected No. 1 overall in the draft to see his HC fired during his rookie season (2024 Caleb Williams - Matt Eberflus, 2023 Bryce Young - Frank Reich, 2021 Trevor Lawrence - Urban Meyer)



Patriots Player Injuries

WR Stefon Diggs (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Charles Woods (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Anfernee Jennings (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Harold Landry III (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Morgan Moses (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Titans Player Injuries

LB Arden Key (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Bryce Oliver (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Marcus Harris (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Blake Hance (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Van Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game PK Joey Slye (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE James Lynch (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Kevin Winston Jr (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.5.

