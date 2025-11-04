Raiders at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Thursday Night Football heads to the Mile High City in Week 10 as the Denver Broncos (7-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) in an AFC West divisional matchup.

After starting the season 1-2, the Bo Nix and the Broncos enter the week riding a six-game winning streak that has vaulted them to the top of the AFC West and to a tie with Indianapolis and New England for the best record in the NFL. The Broncos have not won seven straight games in a single season since 2015, when they finished 12-4 and went on to win Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning at QB. As they did back in 2015, Denver boasts one of the league’s top defenses. Five of Denver’s seven wins this season have been by one score. They have won four games when trailing in the 4th quarter and both of their losses this season came on field goals as time expired.

Life has not gone as well in Vegas for Pete Carroll and the Raiders. Losers of six of their last seven, the Raiders are the only team in the stacked AFC West with a losing record. The former Seahawks’ coach Carroll reunited in the offseason with Geno Smith but the pair have not recreated the success they enjoyed for much of their time in Seattle. The team simply struggles to score. At 16.5 points per game, only three teams are averaging fewer points per game than Vegas.

Denver won both games against Las Vegas last season, completing their first season sweep over the Raiders since 2014.

Lets dive into the numbers a bit deeper and see if we can find an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Raiders at Broncos live Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Amazon PV

Game odds for the Raiders at the Broncos

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+370), Denver Broncos (-485)

Spread: Broncos -9.5

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -10 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Give me the headlines: 'Trick and Treat' Chris Simms goes through his top Week 9 headlines with Connor Rogers, including the Bears stealing a Halloween weekend win over the Bengals in Cincinnati and Bo Nix leading the Broncos to a comeback victory on the road.

Quarterback Matchup for Raiders at Broncos

Raiders Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Jacksonville - 29-39, 284yds, 4TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 9yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 162-241, 1701yds, 11TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 21 times, 27 carries for 81yds rushing



Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 11/2 at Houston - 18-37, 173yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 36yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 197-322, 1976yds, 17TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 9 times, 42 carries for 207yds rushing

Raiders at Broncos team stats, betting trends

Brock Bowers caught 12 passes for 127yds last Sunday against the Jaguars

caught 12 passes for 127yds last Sunday against the Jaguars Prior to last season, the Raiders were unbeaten against the Broncos since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, winning eight straight

The Broncos have not won the AFC West since the 2015 season

The Raiders have not won the AFC West since the 2002 season

Denver leads the NFL with 40 sacks

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 5 of Vegas’ 8 games this season

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 6 of Denver’s 9 games this season

Las Vegas is 3-5 ATS this season

Denver is 4-4-1 ATS this season

Raiders Player Injuries

LT Kolton Miller (ankle) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game QB Aidan O’Connell (wrist) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game

(wrist) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game LB Brennan Jackson (foot) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game

(foot) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game SS Lonnie Johnson Jr. (leg) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Thursday’s game



Broncos Player Injuries

CB Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(pectoral) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Jonathon Cooper (thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game S P.J. Locke (neck) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Thursday’s game TE Nate Adkins (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE John Franklin-Myers (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game DT D.J. Jones (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game S Brandon Jones (foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Riley Moss (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game S J.T. Gray (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Raiders and the Broncos

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Las Vegas Raiders at -10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 42.5.



