Rams at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The City of the Brotherly Shove plays host to a clash of unbeatens as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (2-0).

Sean McVay and the Rams have taken care of business in wins over Houston and Tennessee. While Stafford at times has looked special, the rest of the offense and defense have been good enough, but nothing more than that. Sunday, however, they will need to find another gear in all phases as they take a big step up in class against the Eagles.

Philadelphia has also been good but not great in each of their victories against Dallas and Kansas City. Hurts has thrown for a mere 253 yards. A.J. Brown has but six receptions for a paltry 35 yards. Saquon Barkley has run for a total of 148 yards averaging just 3.7yds/carry in the process. Frankly, that has to scare the rest of the league.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 matchup of division leaders and perhaps stumble upon a sweat or two along the way.

Game Details and How to watch the LA Rams at the Philadelphia Eagles live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FOX



Game odds for the Rams at the Eagles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Rams (+154), Eagles (-185)

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -5.0 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Philadelphia

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 9/14 at Tennessee - 23-33 (69.7%), 298yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for -6yds

Season: 2GP, 44-62 (71%), 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 6 carries for -8yds

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 9/14 at Kansas City - 15-22 (68.2%), 101yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 9 carries for 15yds

Season: 2GP, 34-45 (75.6%), 0 TDs, O INTs, Sacked 3 times, 23 carries for 77yds



Rams at Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 3 straight games against the Rams

The Eagles have covered the spread in 6 of their last 8 games (75%)

The Under was 12-9 in the Eagles’ home games and the Rams’ road games combined last season

Rams Player Injuries

LG Steve Avila (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Braden Fiske (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Eagles Player Injuries

TE Dallas Goedert (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Will Shipley (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Tanner McKee (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Cameron Williams (shoulder) has been placed on IR and will not play in Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Eagles passing game 'a huge red flag' Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell have questions about offensive output during the Rams-Eagles Week 3 game.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Rams and the Eagles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 44.0.

