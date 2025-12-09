Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-7) have a pulse, its faint. Winning their remaining games looks like a must if they are to have a chance of qualifying for the postseason. That gauntlet begins Sunday at Arrowhead against the Chargers (9-4).

Los Angeles defeated the Eagles Monday Night and as a result, climbed over Josh Allen and the Bills into the No. 5 seed. The Chiefs’ loss to C.J. Stroud and the Texans was a fatal blow to their hopes for a tenth consecutive AFC West title. They remain alive for a playoff berth as a Wild Card, but they need plenty of help as alluded to earlier.

These two teams opened the season in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Justin Herbert and the Chargers set the tone for their season with a 27-21 win. The star signal-caller threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns to lead Los Angeles to victory.

Lets dive into the matchup and see what the numbers tell us.

Game Details and How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Chargers at the Chiefs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (+170), Kansas City Chiefs (-205)

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Total: 41.5 points



This game opened at Chiefs -4.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Kansas City

Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 12/8 vs. Philadelphia - 12-26, 139yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 7 times, 10 carries for 66yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 277-422, 2981yds, 22TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 45 times, 67 carries for 419yds

Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Houston - 14-33, 160yds, 0TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 59yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 299-477, 3398yds, 22TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 29 times, 62 carries for 407yds rushing

Chargers at Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 4 straight AFC West games at Arrowhead

The Chargers have covered the Spread in 8 straight games against AFC West teams

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ last 5 games against AFC West teams

The UNDER is 9-4 this season in Chiefs’ games

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Chargers’ games this season

Kansas City is 5-7-1 ATS overall this season

Los Angeles is 6-6-1 ATS overall this season

Chargers Player Injuries

WR Derius Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Elijah Molden (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Tucker Fisk (ankle) has been placed on IR and has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game



Chiefs Player Injuries

LT Wanya Morris (knee) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game CB Trent McDuffie (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Trey Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Jawaan Taylor (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Chiefs

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Chiefs at -4.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 41.5.

