Saints vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) look to build on last week’s win over the Steelers as they welcome the winless New Orleans Saints (0-2) to Lumen Field Sunday afternoon.

After struggling to move the ball against the 49ers in Week 1, Sam Darnold and co. moved the ball up and down the field against the Steelers totaling 395 yards scoring twice in three trips inside the Red Zone. No doubt the expectation is Seattle will build on that performance at home against New Orleans.

The Saints have come up just short in each of their first two games suffering narrow losses to the Cardinals (20-13) and the 49ers (26-21). Spencer Rattler has been statistically solid under center throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

One stat that may speak to the difference between these teams is quarterbacks’ average per attempt. Darnold is averaging 7.9 yards per attempt and Rattler 5.3. Doesn’t sound like much of a difference but how often does a possession come up 2-3 yards short of moving the chains?

Fun Fact: New Orleans has won each of the last four games against Seattle.

Lets take a deeper dive into this West Coast Week 3 matchup between the Saints and the Seahawks.

Game Details and How to watch the New Orleans Saints at the Seattle Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Saints vs the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (+320), Seattle Seahawks (-410)

Spread: Seahawks -7.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -6.5 with the Total set at 41.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New Orleans at Seattle

Saints Starting QB: Spencer Rattler

Last Game: 9/14 vs. San Francisco - 25-34 (73.5%), 207yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 14yds

Season: 2GP, 52-80 (65%), 421yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 8 carries for 43yds

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 9\/14 at Pittsburgh - 22-33 (66.7%), 295yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 2 times

Season: 2GP, 38-56 (67.9%), 445yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 14yds

Saints at Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Saints have won 4 straight games against the Seahawks

The Seahawks were 2-7 at home against the spread last season

The Under is 4-1 in the Saints’ last 5 games against NFC teams

Alvin Kamara has fumbled once this season and that is the Saints lone turnover of the season

Saints Player Injuries

LG Trevor Penning (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Taliese Fuaga (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chase Young (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Trey Palmer (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Dillon Radunz (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Seahawks Player Injuries

WR Tory Horton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Abraham Lucas (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Ernest Jones IV (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Julian Love (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Josh Jobe (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Nick Emmanwori (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Derick Hall (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Johnathan Hankins (back) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(back) has been declared out of Sunday’s game RB Zach Charbonnet (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Saints on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.0.

