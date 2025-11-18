Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Seahawks (7-3) are massive road favorites in Nashville this Sunday against the cellar-dwelling Tennessee Titans (1-9).

Following a rough, 21-19, loss this past Sunday to the Rams, Seattle will look to bounce back and continue their push in the NFC West. Sam Darnold threw four picks in that loss to the Rams. As they did at the close of last season, questions are being asked not so quietly around the league about Darnold’s consistent poor performances in big games. The good news for Darnold-backers? This week should not be one of those high-pressure games.

The Titans are mired in a five-game losing streak. Rookie Cam Ward has enjoyed moments during his rookie year in Tennessee but they have been few and far between. The Titans have scored just nine touchdowns (rushing and receiving) this season. How bad is that? It is five fewer than the “next worst” team, the New Orleans Saints. The Bills and Colts have each accounted for 37 rushing and receiving touchdowns to lead the NFL.

Matchup to Watch: Seattle running backs vs. Tennessee defensive line

Expectations are that Seattle will look to ground and pound especially if they are able to grab an early lead.

The large spread and low total tell us that the books expect Tennessee will struggle to score, but lets take a deeper dive into the matchup and see what other avenues the numbers take us down.

Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks vs. Titans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Seahawks at the Titans

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-850), Tennessee Titans (+575)

Spread: Seahawks -13.5

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -13.0 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle at Tennessee

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 11/16 at Rams - 29-44, 279yds, 0TDs, 4INTs, 0 Sacks, 2 carries for 11yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 191-272, 2541yds, 17TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 10 times, 15 carries for 50yds rushing



Last Game: 11/16 vs. Houston - 24-37, 194yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 33yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 194-332, 1954yds, 6TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 41 times, 21 carries for 79yds rushing

Seahawks at Titans team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks have won 18 of their last 20 on the road against teams with worse records

The Seahawks have covered the Spread in their last 3 games as a road favorite

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Seattle’s 10 games this season (6-4)

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Tennessee’s 10 games this season (6-4)

Seattle is 8-2 ATS this season

Tennessee is 4-6 ATS this season

Seahawks Player Injuries

LG Grey Zabel (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Tory Horton (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Tyrice Knight (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Titans Player Injuries

S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Chimere Dike (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Calvin Ridley (fibula) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(fibula) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Bryce Young (knee) was placed on IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick): Seattle Seahawks Team Total OVER 26.5

When I look at this matchup, the cleanest angle for me isn’t the game total — it’s Seattle’s Team Total over 26.5. On the surface, I’d lean under on the full game number of 41.5, but there’s a real risk that Seattle completely blows that up by themselves. We’ve already seen it: just a couple of weeks ago, they hung a massive number on Arizona without breaking a sweat.

And Tennessee’s defense? It’s one of the worst units in football by almost every metric that matters. The Titans are sitting near the bottom of the league in points allowed, touchdowns allowed, rushing yards allowed—the whole thing is a mess. This is not a defense built to slow down explosive backs like Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet, which means Sam Darnold shouldn’t have to shoulder much of the offensive load through the air.

The one caution flag: Jeffrey Simmons. He’s still one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the league and the top defensive tackle in generating pressure this season. If Tennessee has any path to slowing Seattle down, it starts with him. But even with that in mind, the matchup advantages elsewhere are just too strong.

Seattle has multiple avenues to 27 or more points — on the ground, through scripted offense, or simply by overwhelming a Tennessee defense that hasn’t shown it can stop anyone.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Seahawks and the Titans

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks -13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 40.5.

