Steelers at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Foxboro, Drake Maye and the Patriots (1-1) host Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers (1-1).

After losing their opener to Vegas, the Pats got Head Coach Mike Vrabel his first win as New England’s leader last weekend in Miami with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins. Maye, the second-year signal-caller threw for two scores and ran for a third as New England rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to claim victory.

After a thrilling win Week 1 at the Jets, Rodgers and co. blew a halftime lead this past Sunday and lost to the Seahawks, 31-17. The comeback was aided by a botched kickoff reception by Kaleb Johnson with Seattle leading 17-14 early in the fourth quarter. The rookie walked away from a live ball and George Holani pounced on it to give the Seahawks a 24-14 lead. Quite possibly bigger than that miscue was Pittsburgh’s inability to run the ball. The Steelers gained just 72 yards on the afternoon.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Sunday’s matchup between the Steelers and the Patriots.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers at the New England Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Steelers vs the Patriots

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Steelers (-122), Patriots (+102)

Spread: Steelers -1.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened Steelers -1.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Pittsburgh at New England

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Seattle - 18-33 (54.6%), 203yds, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 3yds

Season: 2GP, 40-63 (63.5%), 447yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 2 carries for 2yds

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 9/14 at Miami - 19-23 (82.6%), 230yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 14 carries for 42yds

Season: 2GP, 49-69 (71%), 506yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 7 times, 14 carries for 42yds



Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots team stats, betting trends

The Patriots are on a 3-game win streak at home to the Steelers

The Steelers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games on the road

The Under is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last 5 matchups against AFC teams



Steelers Player Injuries

DT Derrick Harmon (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

LB Alex Highsmith (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Deshon Eilliott (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Joey Porter, Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Patriots Player Injuries

OT Morgan Moses (lower body) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

CB Christian Gonzalez (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DE Keion White (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Steelers and the Patriots:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New England Patriots at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 44.0.

