Titans at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Tennessee Titans (0-4) and their rookie quarterback, Cam Ward, continue their search for their first win of the season when they take the field in Glendale against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-2).

The Titans’ offense is the least productive in the NFL averaging less than 13 points per game through the season’s first four weeks. Take heart, Titans’ fans, your defense is not the worst in the NFL. While not good, it has allowed fewer points than the Ravens, Cowboys, and Saints.

Their last outing was Tennessee’s worst of the season. Ward and co. were shut out, 26-0, in Houston by the Texans last Sunday. In that game they ran just 46 plays on offense and managed a mere 10 first downs. The Texans ran 65 plays and moved the chains 20 times.

This week the Titans get the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray and co. have been competitive every week but that is not enough in the NFC West this season. Losses the last two weeks at San Francisco (16-15) and at home to Seattle (23-20) hurt as they let fourth quarter leads slip through their fingers in both games.

One positive to come out of their most recent loss was the continued development of Marvin Harrison Jr. The second-year wideout enjoyed his best game of the season (6 catches for 66yds with 1 TD) in the loss to Seattle

Lets dive into this Week 5 matchup and see if we can find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Titans at the Cardinals live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Titans at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+330), Arizona Cardinals (-425)

Spread: Cardinals -7.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Cardinals -8.0 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Tennessee at Arizona

Titans Expected Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 9/28 at Houston - 10-26, 108yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 22yds

Season: 64-125, 614yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 17 times, 9 carries for 42yds

Cardinals Expected Starting QB: Kyler Murray

Last Game: 9/25 vs. Seattle - 27-41, 200yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 41yds

Season: 87-130, 742yds, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 13 times, 25 carries for 148yds

NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals Mike Florio says Tennessee seems to be regressing every week rather than improving, while Chris Simms sees their offense as lacking creativity, which is why both are picking the Cardinals in Week 5 at home.

Titans at Cardinals team stats, betting trends

The Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 home games

The Cardinals’ last 3 home games have gone over the Total

Marvin Harrison Jr. was targeted a season-high 10 times last week against Seattle

was targeted a season-high 10 times last week against Seattle Cam Ward was sacked a season-low 2 times last week but has been sacked 17 times already this season.

Titans Player Injuries

WR Calvin Ridley (knee) is questionable for Sunday

(knee) is questionable for Sunday WR Bryce Oliver (knee) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game G Blake Hance (shoulder) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(shoulder) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game OT JC Latham (hip) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(hip) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game S Mike Brown (knee) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game DT James Lynch (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Cardinals Player Injuries

WR Greg Dortch (collarbone) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(collarbone) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Denzel Burke (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Evan Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game DE Darius Robinson (pectoral) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(pectoral) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game DT Bilal Nichols (neck) was placed on the PUP list on Wednesday

(neck) was placed on the PUP list on Wednesday CB Will Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher go over the team with the best odds to win the NFC entering Week 5, including the likes of Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Arizona Cardinals -7 (-115)

Don’t know when we will find the bottom for a fair rating on the Titans but I currently rate them a -8.75 and expect the rested Cardinals to have little resistance in this one. Would play this at anything shorter than -10.

***

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Titans and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.0.

