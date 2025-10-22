Titans at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

A Tennessee Titans’ team (1-6) featuring an offense that is a tough watch will take the field Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts (6-1) who house one of, if not the NFL’s most efficient and effective offenses in a battle between the AFC South’s worst and first place teams.

The Colts own the NFL’s No. 2 total offense. The Titans rank No. 32 on offense. Is that the sum difference between their seasons? Quite possibly.

The statistical gap between these two teams is obviously staggering. Another telling stat is that the Colts lead the league in offensive plays of 15+ yards, while the Titans have the worst differential in the league for such plays. Tennessee’s poor play along the offensive line has no doubt contributed to this as the Titans have allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL this season.

Indianapolis’ offense ranks No. 2 overall but is the No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 33.1 points per game. The Colts’ top-ranked rushing attack is led by Jonathan Taylor, who is making a strong case for Offensive Player of the Year. Tennessee’s offense led by rookie Cam Ward averages just 235.6yds/gm and a mere 13.7pts/gm.

These teams met back in Week 3 with the Colts rolling to a 41-20 win in Nashville. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns. No doubt the Titans will look to stack the box against Taylor and hope Daniel Jones fails to exploit their secondary.

Lets dive into the numbers and see what they tell us in what looks to be the most lopsided matchup of the NFL weekend.

Game Details and How to watch the Titans at the Colts live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Titans at the Colts

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+800), Indianapolis Colts (-1350)

Spread: Colts -14

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Colts -14.0 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Tennessee at Indianapolis

Colts Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: 10/19 at Chargers - 23-34, 288yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 152-214, 1790yds, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 29 carries for 83yds rushing

Titans Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 10/19 vs. New England - 25-34, 255yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times, 0 carries

Season: 7GP, 136-236, 1356yds, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 30 times, 14 carries for 36yds rushing

Titans at Colts team stats, betting trends

The Colts have won 3 straight games against AFC rivals

The Colts have led for a league-high 55.1% of their offensive snaps

The Titans have trailed by double digits for a league-worst 45.7% of their offensive snaps

Indianapolis is 5-2 ATS this season

Tennessee is 2-5 ATS this season



Titans Player Injuries

DT Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(quad) is doubtful for Sunday’s game WR Bryce Oliver (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Arden Key (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Blake Hance (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Colts Player Injuries

WR Josh Downs (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Tyquan Lewis (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Samson Ebukam (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(Achilles) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) was placed on IR and has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +14.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.5.

