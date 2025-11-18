Vikings vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Green Bay, the Packers (6-3-1) host the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) in what is shaping up to be a crucial game between NFC North rivals. The Packers currently reside in second place in the division. The Vikings are in last.

This obviously is as close as you can get to a must-win game for Minnesota if they hope to even remotely challenge for a playoff berth. While a spot in the postseason is the primary goal, seeing growth and progress from J.J. McCarthy is a close second. The sophomore signal-caller has been inconsistent on his good days putting together fantastic flashes and even full quarters but then struggling to find any kind of rhythm for long stretches of games. If he is not efficient Sunday and holds onto the ball too long, Micah Parsons will get back in the race for Defensive Player of the Year and the Packers’ defense will enjoy a big day.

Jordan Love has not struggled to the degree McCarthy has, but the veteran has consistently had issues getting his team into the endzone this season. For example, the 27 points they scored in their win over the Giants this past week was seven more than they had scored in the previous two weeks combined. The loss of Tucket Kraft (knee) removed a valuable weapon from Love’s arsenal this past weekend and for the foreseeable future, but a bigger loss would be Josh Jacobs. The All Pro left the Giants’ game early with a knee injury, but the report coming out of Green Bay is that the star back avoided a major or season-ending injury. That said, he may miss time. That will make finding some consistency and points on offense more difficult, but it remains a priority regardless of who is in the lineup for Matt LaFleur.

Lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find an advantage or two to play.

Game Details and How to watch the Vikings vs. Packers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Vikings at the Packers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (+230), Green Bay Packers (-285)

Spread: Packers -6.5

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Packers -6.0 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota at Green Bay

Vikings Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Chicago - 16-32, 150yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Was not Sacked, 0 carries for 0yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 74-140, 842yds, 6TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 15 times, 21 carries for 110yds rushing



11/16 vs. Chicago - 16-32, 150yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Was not Sacked, 0 carries for 0yds rushing 5GP, 74-140, 842yds, 6TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 15 times, 21 carries for 110yds rushing Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 11/16 at Giants - 13-24, 174yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 210-310, 2421yds, 15TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 16 times, 33 carries for 145yds rushing



Vikings at Packers team stats, betting trends

The Vikings have won 4 of 5 games on the road against NFC North opponents

The Packers have failed to cover in 3 straight games as a home favorite

The Packers’ last 3 games versus the Vikings have gone OVER the Total

Green Bay is 3-7 ATS this season

Minnesota is 4-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Packers’ 10 games this season (5-5)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Minnesota’s 10 games this season (7-3)



Vikings Player Injuries

LB Gabriel Murphy (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Ryan Kelly (concussion) is eligible to return from the IR but has not yet been activated

Packers Player Injuries

RB Josh Jacobs (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Quay Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game PK Brandon McManus (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring) is eligible to return from the IR but has yet to be activated

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Vikings and the Packers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Vikings at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 40.5.

