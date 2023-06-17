 Skip navigation
Blake Aita

Blake
Aita

Sonny Gray
Red Sox acquire Sonny Gray from Cardinals: Roster impact, fantasy fallout from trade
Expectations for Sonny Gray in Boston, analyzing the Cardinals’ return, and quick hits from smaller offseason moves.
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: White Sox gamble on Munetaka Murakami, Padres re-sign Michael King
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Mets lose Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso as Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
Pete Alonso signs with Orioles for five years, $155 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact