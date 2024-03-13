How to watch 2024 Men’s A10 Tournament: TV/live stream info for today’s second round games

This Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14 features over 15 hours of basketball excitement as the second round and quarterfinals of the men’s A10 basketball tournament air exclusively on USA Network. All games can also be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The second round tips off today at 11:30 AM ET with four games. First, it’s George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s. Then at 2:00 PM, VCU will go head-to-head with Fordham. The St. Bonvanture Bonnies will face the La Salle Explorers at 5:00 PM followed by Duquesne vs Saint Louis at 7:30 PM to cap off the night.

See below for additional information on how to watch each second game in the second round of the 2024 men’s A10 basketball tournament.



How to watch the second round of the Men’s A10 Basketball Tournament:

*All times are listed as ET



George Mason (No. 8) vs Saint Joseph’s (No.9) - 11:30 AM

VCU (No. 5) vs Fordham (No. 12) - 2:00 PM



St. Bonaventure (No. 7) vs La Salle (No. 10) - 5:00 PM



Duquesne (No. 6) vs Saint Louis (No. 14) - 7:30 PM

What channel will today’s men’s A10 basketball games be on?

Each game will be available on USA Network as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.



Where is the Men’s A10 Tournament taking place?

The Men’s A10 tournament is being contested at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY.



