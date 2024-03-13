 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Bristol
NBA: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Don’t overlook Jock Landale
nbc_oly_peytonolympicspromo_230906.jpg
Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson to host Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecousins_240312.jpg
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
nbc_roto_btenfcratings_240312.jpg
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
nbc_nas_pitstopeverwonder_240313.jpg
What happens during a NASCAR pit stop?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch 2024 Men's A10 Tournament: TV/live stream info for today's second round games

  
Published March 13, 2024 08:35 AM
Big Ten men's basketball tournament storylines
March 11, 2024 02:50 PM
Go B1G or Go Home dives into key storylines surrounding the Big Ten men's basketball tournament, including Rutgers vs. Maryland, Purdue's outlook, potential upsets to watch for and more.

This Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14 features over 15 hours of basketball excitement as the second round and quarterfinals of the men’s A10 basketball tournament air exclusively on USA Network. All games can also be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The second round tips off today at 11:30 AM ET with four games. First, it’s George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s. Then at 2:00 PM, VCU will go head-to-head with Fordham. The St. Bonvanture Bonnies will face the La Salle Explorers at 5:00 PM followed by Duquesne vs Saint Louis at 7:30 PM to cap off the night.

See below for additional information on how to watch each second game in the second round of the 2024 men’s A10 basketball tournament.

2024 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

How to watch the second round of the Men’s A10 Basketball Tournament:

*All times are listed as ET

  • George Mason (No. 8) vs Saint Joseph’s (No.9) - 11:30 AM

  • VCU (No. 5) vs Fordham (No. 12) - 2:00 PM
  • St. Bonaventure (No. 7) vs La Salle (No. 10) - 5:00 PM
  • Duquesne (No. 6) vs Saint Louis (No. 14) - 7:30 PM

What channel will today’s men’s A10 basketball games be on?

Each game will be available on USA Network as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

RELATED: How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Where is the Men’s A10 Tournament taking place?

The Men’s A10 tournament is being contested at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY.

March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go toPeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Mon., Nov. 67 p.m.Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.)
Fri., Nov. 107 p.m.Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
Fri., Nov. 107:30 p.m.UTSA vs. Minnesota
Fri., Nov. 108 p.m.Alabama State vs. Iowa
Fri., Nov. 109 p.m.Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Fri., Nov. 177 p.m.Morehead State vs. Penn State
Sat., Nov. 182 p.m.USC Upstate vs. Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 184 p.m.Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Tues., Dec. 57 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 59 p.m.Indiana vs. Michigan
Sat., Dec. 164:30 p.m.Arizona vs. Purdue
Thurs., Dec. 217 p.m.LeMoyne vs. Penn State
Fri., Dec. 297 p.m.Maine vs. Minnesota
Fri., Dec. 298 p.m.Jackson State vs. Northwestern
Tues., Jan. 27 p.m.Purdue vs. Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 47 p.m.Penn State vs. Michigan State
Thurs., Jan. 49 p.m.Minnesota vs. Michigan
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament