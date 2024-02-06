 Skip navigation
How to watch Michigan State vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

  
Published February 6, 2024 08:42 AM
Emotional Izzo reflects on meaningful 700th win
January 30, 2024 11:11 PM
Fresh off his 700th victory as Michigan State tops rival Michigan, Tom Izzo discusses achieving the historic milestone in front of a home crowd at the Breslin Center.

Tonight brings another Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader on Peacock, with the action kicking off with pregame coverage at 6:30pm ET. First up on the court it’s Indiana at Ohio State at 7pm ET, followed by Michigan State visiting Minnesota at 9pm.

A week ago today, Tuesday January 30th, marked a huge milestone for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. Izzo reached 700 career wins, becoming the 38th coach in Division I men’s basketball to hit that mark, and the ninth head coach to win at least 700 games at one school (the first Big Ten coach to hit single-school milestone).

How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for Tuesday’s men’s college basketball game

“700 wins is pretty impressive even to me, 700 wins at the same school, that means a lot to me,” Izzo said postgame. “That’s probably what means the most to me. I mean you win a few here and a few here and few there and then a lot at one place, but we, we, the players, the assistant coaches I’ve had, we’ve won all of ours right here at Michigan State.”

More history: tonight’s game will be Izzo’s 505th regular season Big Ten game, moving him ahead of Bob Knight for most in conference history.

After a 4-5 start, the Spartans have won 10 of their last 13, with senior guard Tyson Walker leading the way. Walker leads the team and is third in the Big Ten in points per game (18.9), and has tallied double-digit point totals in 33 straight games going back to last season.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win their last three straight, including a come-from-behind 75-66 win over Northwestern on Saturday, their last time out. In Ben Johnson’s third season as head coach, Minnesota has been led by junior forward/center Dawson Garcia, who leads the team in both scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game). Minnesota is on pace to record their first winning season since 2018-19, and currently have the program’s highest scoring average (76.5 points per game) since the 1992-93 season.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Zach Edey, Purdue reign supreme

How to watch Michigan State vs Minnesota College Basketball Game

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament