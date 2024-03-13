 Skip navigation
How to watch Rutgers vs Maryland: Time, streaming info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

  
Published March 13, 2024 09:04 AM
Indiana v Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - MARCH 03: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins handles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Xfinity Center on March 03, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2024 Big Ten Men’s basketball tournament begins tonight, Wednesday, March 13 with a doubleheader on Peacock. The action starts at 6:30 PM as No. 12 Maryland takes on No. 13 Rutgers. At 9:00 PM ET it’s No. 14 Michigan vs No. 11 Penn State. Pregame coverage for the night begins at 6:00 PM.

RELATED: How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

See below for more information on how to watch tonight’s Rutgers vs Maryland game.

RELATED: 2024 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights fell to Ohio State on Sunday in their final match up of the regular season, extending their losing streak to 3 straight games. The school holds a 5-8 all-time record in the Big Ten tournament, however, they enter the tournament with the No.13 seed, which is the lowest the team has been seeded since the 2017-2018 season when they were ranked No. 14.

The Scarlet Knights have advanced to the quarterfinals in each of their last three tournament appearances.

Maryland:

The Terrapins are also coming off a loss in their season finale, falling to Penn State on Sunday. Like Rutgers, Maryland also enters the tournament on a 3-game losing streak. The Terps’ offense is led by Jahmir Young who ranks third in the conference with 20.8 points per game this season. The fifth-year guard has scored 28.9% of the team’s points this season.

Tonight’s game marks Maryland’s 9th appearance in the Big Ten Tournament. Last season, the Terps were defeated by Indiana in the quarterfinals.

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament