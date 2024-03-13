 Skip navigation
How to watch Michigan vs Penn State: Time, streaming info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

  
Published March 13, 2024 09:36 AM
Big Ten men's basketball tournament storylines
March 11, 2024 02:50 PM
Go B1G or Go Home dives into key storylines surrounding the Big Ten men's basketball tournament, including Rutgers vs. Maryland, Purdue's outlook, potential upsets to watch for and more.

The 2024 Big Ten Men’s basketball tournament begins tonight, Wednesday, March 13 with a doubleheader on Peacock. First, at 6:30 PM, No. 12 Maryland takes on No. 13 Rutgers. Then at 9:00 PM ET it’s No. 14 Michigan vs No. 11 Penn State. Pregame coverage for the night begins at 6:00 PM.

RELATED: How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

See below for more information on how to watch tonight’s Michigan vs Penn State game.

RELATED: 2024 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

Michigan:

With 23 regular season losses, the Wolverines enter tonight’s tournament having had their worst season in program history. Head coach Juwan Howard, who has been with the team since the 2019-2020 season, still has two years left on the five-year contract he signed back in 2021. Howard, who missed the beginning of the season after undergoing heart surgery on Sept. 15, says the team has learned lessons from the challenges of this season.

“We’re going to grind like no other this summer to work on getting better and getting back to where a lot of Michigan fans have been used to, and that’s winning. This year right here alone, we have learned a lot. I feel we have won in a lot of ways.”

Michigan has made an appearance in each of the last 5 Big Ten tournaments. They were defeated in the second round by Rutgers last year.

Penn State:

The Nittany Lions ended their regular season on a high note after defeating Maryland 85-69 on Sunday. Head coach Mike Rhoades has laid a solid foundation in his first year with the program. The Lions registered two top-15 wins against No. 12 Illinois and No. 11 Wisconsin this season and have scored 75.9 points per game—their best in the last 24 years.

Penn State made it to last year’s Big Ten Championship game but lost to Purdue 67-65.

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament