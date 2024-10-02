 Skip navigation
NCAA announces regional sites for 2027 and 2028 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

  
Published October 2, 2024 02:53 PM
NCAA Basketball

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: A detailed view of basketballs are seen prior to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA is sticking with two regionals for the women’s basketball tournament through at least 2028.

Las Vegas and Philadelphia will host the two 2027 regionals and Portland, Oregon, and Washington will be the sites for the 2028 Sweet 16.

The NCAA switched to a two-region format in 2023.

“The selection of Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Portland, and Washington D.C. to host the 2027 and 2028 regional championships underscores the remarkable growth of the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship,” NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman said. “These cities, recognized as epicenters of the sport, have a proven track record of hosting successful events and possess the necessary infrastructure to support the expanding championship and its two-site regional format. We extend our gratitude to all the bid cities for their participation and look forward to building further momentum for women’s basketball.”

This is the first time that Las Vegas will host the women’s tournament since 1991 and Washington since 1997. Philadelphia will be hosting its first regional since 2011 and fifth overall. Portland hosted regional play last year.

The men’s NCAA Tournament will have Kansas City, New York, San Antonio and Los Angeles host regionals in 2027. The next year, Raleigh, North Carolina, Detroit, Dallas and San Francisco will serve as hosts.

Dayton will continue to host the First Four through 2028.

With the preliminary rounds, the men’s tournament will stretch across the country to 25 cities in 18 states over the 2027 and 2028 tournaments.