10 All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

  
Published July 30, 2024 03:08 PM
Tyleik Williams (Manassas, Virginia/ Unity Reed H.S.), the Ohio State University commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.

Tuesday morning the preseason candidates for the Outland Trophy were announced. The trophy is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Ten former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

  • OT Byrce Benhart (Nebraska)
  • OG Dylan Fairchild (Georgia)
  • OT Josh Fryar (Ohio State)
  • OG Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)
  • DT Patrick Jenkins (Tulane)
  • C Logan Jones (Iowa)
  • OT Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)
  • OG Tate Ratledge (Georgia)
  • OT Xavier Truss (Georgia)
  • DT Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)

Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).