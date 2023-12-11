 Skip navigation
2024 All-American Drelon Miller Commits to Colorado

  
Published December 11, 2023 06:38 PM
Drelon Miller.jpg

2024 All-American Drelon Miller

247Sports

Coach Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado have successfully landed one of the top pass catchers in the country. 2024 All-American Drelon Miller from Silsbee High School in Texas has committed to the Buffs. According to 247Sports, Miller is the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation and a four-star prospect.

Miller will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).