 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
Separated by decades, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and coordinator Pat Shurmur form play-calling bond
Carson Beck
Carson Beck retains Kirby Smart’s confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia’s offense despite interceptions
Lotzeir Brooks.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Millville High School Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
nbc_pft_speedroundlions_241105.jpg
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
Separated by decades, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and coordinator Pat Shurmur form play-calling bond
Carson Beck
Carson Beck retains Kirby Smart’s confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia’s offense despite interceptions
Lotzeir Brooks.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Millville High School Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
nbc_pft_speedroundlions_241105.jpg
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Madison High School Wide Receiver Jordan Clay

Published November 5, 2024 10:10 AM
Jordan Clay.png

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome tour will visit Heroes Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on November 8th to recognize Jordan Clay as a 2025 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome tour will visit Heroes Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on November 8th to recognize Jordan Clay as a 2025 Navy All-American. Madison High School will honor Clay before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s football game prior to kickoff.

According to 247Sports, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 93 overall player in the country.

Clay will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Jordan Clay to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where:

Heroes Stadium

4799 Thousand Oaks Drive

San Antonio, TX 78233

When:

November 8, 2024

Event Start Time:

7:10 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).