Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tight end Oscar Delp (Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially today as a 2022 All-American.
All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings, Louisiana/ Jennings H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially honored as a 2022 All-American.
Eight All-Americans Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_ffhh_morerbsstorylines_v2_240809.jpg
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tight end Oscar Delp (Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially today as a 2022 All-American.
All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings, Louisiana/ Jennings H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially honored as a 2022 All-American.
Eight All-Americans Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_ffhh_morerbsstorylines_v2_240809.jpg
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

  
Published August 9, 2024 05:49 PM
Syracuse v Clemson

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 22: Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers evades tackle by Marlowe Wax #2 of the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Thursday afternoon the Davey O’Brien Foundation released the watch list for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Seven former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

· Drew Allar (Penn State)

· Quinn Ewers (Texas)

· Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

· Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

· Graham Mertz (Florida)

· Preston Stone (SMU)

· DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State)

Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).