Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Thursday afternoon the Davey O’Brien Foundation released the watch list for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

We are ready to start watching some football! Here's our Preseason Watch List of three dozen quarterbacks we have our eyes on. More QBs will be added to our list through our weekly Great 8 honors as we look to crown our 2024 National Quarterback Award winner! #DaveyQBs



READ:… pic.twitter.com/PWeV2zc7dc — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) August 8, 2024

Seven former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

· Drew Allar (Penn State)

· Quinn Ewers (Texas)

· Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

· Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

· Graham Mertz (Florida)

· Preston Stone (SMU)

· DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State)

