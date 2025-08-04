 Skip navigation
13 Navy All-Americans Named to Butkus Award Watch List

  
Published August 4, 2025 02:15 PM
Whit Weeks.png

2023 All-American Whit Weeks was named the Butkus Award watch list.

Navy All-American Bowl

The preseason candidates for the Butkus Award have been announced. The award is presented annually to honor athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best college linebackers.

13 former Navy All-Americans were named to the watch list.

  • CJ Allen (Georgia)
  • Alex Afari (Kentucky)
  • Lander Barton (Utah)
  • Sammy Brown (Clemson)
  • Whit Weeks (LSU)
  • Anthony Hill (Texas)
  • Taariq Al-Uqdah (Washington)
  • Deontae Lawson (Alabama)
  • Xavian Sorey (Arkansas)
  • Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame)
  • Devon Jackson (Oregon)
  • Sammy Omosigho (Oklahoma)
  • Arion Carter (Tennessee)

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.
About the All-American Bowl
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).