 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jaelyn Easterling-FLores.png
Jaelyn Easterling-Flores accepts Navy All-American Bowl invitation
Colton McKibben.png
Linebacker Colton McKibben pledges to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Nekhi Lambeth.png
Four-star Nekhi Lambeth commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersoffseason_260519.jpg
Lakers’ offseason questions extend beyond LeBron
nbc_wnba_wnbpachase_260519.jpg
WNBPA grows players financial education after CBA
nbc_wnba_rickeainj_260520.jpg
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jaelyn Easterling-FLores.png
Jaelyn Easterling-Flores accepts Navy All-American Bowl invitation
Colton McKibben.png
Linebacker Colton McKibben pledges to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Nekhi Lambeth.png
Four-star Nekhi Lambeth commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersoffseason_260519.jpg
Lakers’ offseason questions extend beyond LeBron
nbc_wnba_wnbpachase_260519.jpg
WNBPA grows players financial education after CBA
nbc_wnba_rickeainj_260520.jpg
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dalen Powell pledges to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

  
Published May 20, 2026 04:04 PM
Dalen Powell.png

Running back Dalen Powell (Ruston, LA/ Ruston High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl.

Navy All-American Bowl

Running back Dalen Powell (Ruston, LA/ Ruston High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty seventh edition of the Navy All-American Bowl, Powell will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 9, 2027, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Powell was selected by the Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, Andrew Ivins (247Sports), Brandon Huffman (Rivals), and NXGN. Navy All-Americans are eligible for the Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and Navy All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2027 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 665 draft picks; 110 Super Bowl champions; 300 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).