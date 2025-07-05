 Skip navigation
Navy All-American TJ White Commits to Tennessee

  
Published July 5, 2025 02:32 PM
TJ White.png

Navy All-American TJ White from Jackson Academy in Mississippi has committed to the Volunteers.

247Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers have successfully landed one of the top players in the country. Navy All-American TJ White from Jackson Academy in Mississippi has committed to the Vols. According to 247Sports, White is the No. 86 overall player in the nation and a four-star prospect.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).