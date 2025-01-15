Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year Award Winner

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country. Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. (Warner Robina, GA/ Houston County H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Hill is a four-star prospect and the No. 10 quarterback in the nation. During his senior season he threw for 3,375 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Dante Moore.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).