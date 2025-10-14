2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 8, including Mendoza, Simpson, Moore!

The Indiana Hoosiers upset the Oregon Ducks, which made Fernando Mendoza the hottest name in the Heisman race! The stock is up on Mendoza and down on the Ducks’ Dante Moore, while a combinations of Ohio State and Notre Dame players are making waves in the latest rankings.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the College Football schedule!

Vaughn Dalzell’s Heisman Trophy Week 8 Poll

1. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes (+360) Next Game: Friday at 7 PM ET — Louisville at Miami

Last Game: 241 passing yards on 20/27, 4 TDs vs Florida State (28-22 win)

Season Stats: 1,213 passing yards, 73.4 comp %, 12 total TDs, 3 INTs

Carson Beck and the Hurricanes had a bye week and come out of it with two back-to-back home games on deck versus Louisville and Stanford. After that, Miami goes to SMU for the first road game of the season outside of Florida.

Four of the next five games are at home for Miami, so Beck and the Hurricanes have a favorable road to a 12-0 regular season.

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide (+370) Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET vs #11 Tennessee

Last Game: 200 passing yards on 23/31, 3 TDs at #14 Missouri (27-24 win)

Season Stats: 1,678 passing yards, 70.9 completion %, 18 total TDs, 1 INTs

Ty Simpson continued his run of elite play against Missouri with three passing touchdowns on 23-for-31 and 200 yards. Since the loss at Florida State, Simpson has completed 111 of 146 passes for 76% percentage.

It’s hard to be more impressive than Simpson has been, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier in the SEC. While four of the next five games come at home for Alabama, three of them are ranked (Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma).

3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (+550) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs Michigan State

Last Game: 215 passing yards on 20/31, 1 TD, 1 INT at #3 Oregon (30-20 win)

Season Stats: 1,423 passing yards, 71.2 comp %, 19 total TDs, 2 INTs

Indiana beat Oregon in Eugene and shocked the College Football world as they continue to climb the rankings and transcend the notion that only the big football schools can compete in the NIL.

Fernando Mendoza was a California Bear for the past two seasons, but having a fabulous season with the Hoosiers. Mendoza already has more passing touchdowns (17) than last year (16) on 233 less passes.

Since Mendoza’s stretch of 16 touchdowns over three games, he has three touchdown passes and two interceptions over the last two games on 33-of-54 passing (61.1%), both on the road at Iowa and Oregon.

4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes (+1300) Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at Wisconsin

Last Game: 5 receptions, 42 yards, 8.4 ypc, 1 TD at Illinois (34-16 win)

Season Stats: 40 receptions, 505 yards, 12.6 ypc, 8 total TDs

Jeremiah Smith has now scored in 10 of 12 Big Ten games dating back to last season after putting together a quiet five receptions for 42 yards and a score against the Illini.

Ohio State remains No. 1 in the rankings and a perfect season needs to be in Smith’s back pocket in order for him to win the Heisman. Smith has eight total touchdowns over the past five games, but has gone three straight without 100-plus yards.

5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes (+1400) Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at Wisconsin

Last Game: 326 passing yards on 23/27, 3 TDs vs Minnesota (42-3 win)

Season Stats: 1,479 passing yards, 78.4 comp%, 15 TDs, 3 INTs

Julian Sayin has been one of the most efficient passers in the country with a 78.4 completion percentage and 15 touchdowns to three picks.

However, Sayin may not get the respect he deserves for having Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate at wideout. Despite that, Sayin is the quarterback for the No. 1 team in the country, so he’s going to be in contention for this award as long he doesn’t lose or turn the ball over.

Indiana secures program-defining win over Oregon Indiana showed that it can compete with the big boys by walking into Eugene and defeating Oregon.

Honorable Mentions

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels (+2200) Next Game: Saturday at 12:45 PM ET vs Washington State

Last Game: Bye Week

Season Stats: 1,033 passing yards, 266 rushing yards, 7 total TDs, 1 INT

Trinidad Chambliss scored all three of Ole Miss’ touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), but the Rebels almost lost to Washington State (24-21 win). The game was very uninspiring from an Ole Miss perspective despite amassing 439 yards of total offense and converting 7-of-15 on third downs. His Heisman odds went from +1500 to +2200 after the win over Wazzu.

Chambliss has not made a road start with the Rebels, starting four games at home. Austin Simmons started in Week 2 at Kentucky, so all eyes are on Chambliss with a road trip to Georgia this Saturday. Ole Miss goes to Georgia then Oklahoma over the next two weeks, so this is where Chambliss’ Heisman campaign is won or lost.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies (+2000) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET at Arkansas

Last Game: 234 passing yards on 16/26, 2 total TDs, 1 INT vs Florida (34-17 win)

Season Stats: 1,676 total yards, 60 comp %, 15 total TDs, 4 INTs

Since the Notre Dame win, Marcel Reed has quietly been playing himself out of the Heisman conversation despite stacking wins. Texas A&M won their past three games since beating the Irish, but all came at home to teams who are a combined 9-9.

In the last three games, Reed threw three touchdowns, ran for two scores, and tossed three interceptions! He completed 44-of-71 ( ) passes in that stretch and now goes on the road for three consecutive games against Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+4500) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs NC State

Last Game: 103 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, 1 TDs vs Boise State (28-7 win)

Season Stats: 444 rushing yards, 160 receiving yards, 9 total TDs, 96 total touches

Jeremiyah Love has scored in five straight games and recorded his third multi-score game of the year against NC State. Love had 16 carries for 80 yards and it was the fourth time he totaled 16 attempts or more this season, something he didn’t do once last year.

Love has been arguably the best back in the country this season and a win and two or more scores against USC this weekend could launch him back into the top five more than likely.

Despite his big outing last game, his odds went from +3000 to +4500, making way for teammate CJ Carr. Love had 99 rushing on 13 carries and one touchdown, plus three receptions for 38 yards in a 49-35 win over USC last year.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+2500) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs NC State

Last Game: 342 passing yards on 19/31, 2 TDs, 1 INT vs NC State (36-7 win)

Season Stats: 1,622 passing yards, 66.5 comp %, 14 total TDs, 3 INTs

Since losing to Miami and Texas A&M in back-to-back weeks, CJ Carr has been lighting up opponents. In the past four games, Carr has 10 touchdown passes to one interception, 1,108 passing yards, and a 68.7 completion percentage.

The Irish’s offense has averaged 44.0 points per game in the past four (176 total) and 40.8 on the season, which ranks 13th. For a true freshman, guys like Bryce Underwood this year or Dylan Raiola, DJ Lagway, or LaNorris Sellers last season got all the hype — but Carr might be the sleeper and best of the bunch.

Stock Down

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks (+2000) Next Game: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET at Rutgers

Last Game: 186 passing yards on 21/34, 1 TD, 2 INTs vs #7 Indiana (30-20 loss)

Season Stats: 1,396 passing yards, 72 comp %, 15 TDs, 3 INTs

Dante Moore could be considered the fifth honorable mention, but in reality, his Heisman campaign is likely over following the home loss to Indiana (+600 to +2000). The win at Penn State was the height of his campaign, but that doesn’t look nearly as good now either.

Oregon has a favorable path to go 6-0 over the next six games, but that still might not be enough to win the award if Miami goes undefeated, Indiana wins out, or Alabama takes the SEC — a lot would have to go in Moore’s favor to be back in the conversation.

Stock Up

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (+550) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs Michigan State

Last Game: 215 passing yards on 20/31, 1 TD, 1 INT at #3 Oregon (30-20 win)

Season Stats: 1,423 passing yards, 71.2 comp %, 19 total TDs, 2 INTs

As previously mentioned, there is not a hotter name in the Heisman market than Fernando Mendoza after Indiana’s hallmark win at Oregon moving his odds from +1400 to +550.

Mendoza helped lead Indiana to the programs first road win over a top five team and he didn’t have to do much. Mendoza tossed a pick, but had a touchdown pass on 20-for-31 and 246 total yards.

Indiana is back at home for the next weeks against Michigan State and UCLA, two good fun teams to face while he continues climbing the Heisman ladder.

Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans (+2800) Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET at #13 Notre Dame

Last Game: 265 passing yards on 25/32, 2 TDs, 1 INT vs #15 Michigan (31-13 win)

Season Stats: 1,852 passing yards, 71.9 comp %, 17 total TDs, 2 INTs

One of the sleepers and quarterbacks gaining steam in the Heisman market is USC’s Jayden Maiva. Following the win over Michigan, he became a little more of a household name, but has another primetime opportunity with a road trip to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Miava and USC won their last two games, both over ranked opponents, and he tossed 629 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with a 73.3 completion percentage in the process. A win over Notre Dame would likely give Maiva the biggest jump of anyone on this list.

My Heisman Picks

Back in Week 3, I grabbed Carson Beck at +1200 odds to win the Heisman and in Week 5 in the third quarter between Oregon at Penn State, I bet Dante Moore at +1100.

Right now, all the value is on Fernando Mendoza (+550) and Jeremiah Smith (+1300). Those two are the best bets to contend with either Beck or Ty Simpson (+370) and I am not a fan of an SEC player winning this season, so I will pass on Simpson, Trinidad Chambliss (+2200), Joey Aguilar (+3000), and Marcel Reed (+2000).

If you are looking for a sleeper or two, Jayden Maiava (+2800) and Makai Lemon (+20000) are two to consider. If USC can make a playoff run, odds on the QB-WR duo will shorten exponentially .

If you are looking for help with your weekly College Football picks, NBC Sports has you covered with game odds, betting tools, and player prop projections.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: