All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Truist Championship - First Round
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees lefty Max Fried pulled from his start at Baltimore after only 3 innings with a sore elbow

Top Clips

nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260513.jpg
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260513.jpg
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
nbc_wnba_azziwings_260513.jpg
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Truist Championship - First Round
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees lefty Max Fried pulled from his start at Baltimore after only 3 innings with a sore elbow

Top Clips

nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260513.jpg
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260513.jpg
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
nbc_wnba_azziwings_260513.jpg
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery

  
Published May 13, 2026 03:28 PM

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy has been discharged from a Mississippi hospital following a shooting over the weekend, and the Missouri standout is returning to Columbia to begin the recovery effort in the hopes of playing this season.

The school said in a statement early Sunday that Hardy, a Doak Walker Award finalist for the Tigers, had been shot and was in stable condition. Police later said Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending an outdoor concert at a bike club in Laurel, about 90 minutes away from where he grew up in the small town of Oma, Mississippi.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said during an event in Dallas late Tuesday that the timetable for Hardy’s recovery is undetermined.

“We’ll take it day by day,” Drinkwitz said. “He will be back healthy. You know, when you’re dealing with elite athletes, right, getting back healthy and getting back to elite status is a little tricky in these situations. There is an opportunity he could be back this year; there is an opportunity he couldn’t be back this year.

“We won’t know those answers for a few weeks,” Drinkwitz added.

Laurel police Sgt. Macon Davis told the Laurel (Mississippi) Leader-Call three people of interest were in custody following the incident. Davis described the scene as a “melee,” saying at least two people were injured and it was a miracle others were not.

The 20-year-old Hardy began his career at Louisiana-Monroe, where he ran for more than 1,300 yards with 13 touchdowns during his freshman season. He transferred to Missouri before last season and ran for 1,649 yards — second among players in the Football Bowl Subdivision — and scored 16 touchdowns in helping the Tigers go 8-5 with a loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

His best game came against Mississippi State last November, when he ran 25 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns, joining Devin West as the only players in school history with a 300-yard rushing game. Hardy also ran for 250 yards in a game against Louisiana.

Several mock drafts already list the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Hardy as the No. 1 running back available next April.

“He has the full support of our team to help him in his recovery,” Drinkwitz said, “and we’re taking it day by day.”