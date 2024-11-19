 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges
Mitch Dunning
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_cfb_nebblackshirts_241119.jpg
Inside Nebraska defense’s ‘Blackshirts’ nickname
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges
Mitch Dunning
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_cfb_nebblackshirts_241119.jpg
Inside Nebraska defense’s ‘Blackshirts’ nickname
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Charlotte fires football coach Biff Poggi after he went 6-16 in 2 seasons

  
Published November 19, 2024 12:42 PM
Biff Poggi

Oct 19, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi looks on during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Daniel Kucin Jr./Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte coach Biff Poggi was fired after going 6-16 in two seasons.

Charlotte lost 59-24 to South Florida, its fourth loss by 30 or more points this season. The 49ers (3-7) have lost four straight games since beating East Carolina 55-24 on Oct. 6.

The school said it would conduct a national search for a new coach. Associate head coach Tim Brewster will serve as interim coach for the remaining two games of the season.

“I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “No one can question Biff’s passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone’s expectations. As we move forward into the next chapter of Charlotte 49er football, we will be looking for a leader to take our program to the next level as a consistent bowl and championship contender.”