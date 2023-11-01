College Football: Top 25 - Week 10

College football does not disappoint. Whether the matchups for a given week appear sexy or otherwise, there are ALWAYS games that deliver the suspense and drama that makes this sport hum.

Week 9 was no different.

Kansas knocked off Oklahoma for the first time in a handful of their players’ lifetimes. The Jayhawks in just a couple of seasons have gone from one of the worst Power 5 teams to at a minimum a consistent qualifier for a bowl game. What a rebuild!

The Cal Bears hung 49 on the Trojans of USC and frankly were a missed 2pt. conversion from handing USC its 3rd consecutive loss.

Georgia Tech’s offense piled up a whopping 635 yards in knocking off Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Freshman QB Noah Fifita has started the last four games for Arizona – all against ranked team – and has turned a rebuilding season for the Wildcats into a probable bowl bid.

Tulane held on against Rice and James Madison did the same against Old Dominion.

Week 10 features a few Top 25 clashes including LSU @ Alabama, Washington @ USC, Missouri @ Georgia, and Kansas State @ Texas. Massive weekend in the Big 12 as in addition to the K-State/Longhorns’ game, the aforementioned Kansas Jayhawks are in Ames to face the Cyclones of Iowa State, and there’s Bedlam for maybe the final time as Oklahoma State hosts the Sooners of Oklahoma.

Last week’s handful of chaos has had repercussions that can be seen in this week’s Top 25.

Here is NBC Sports’ College Football Top 25 with analysis from NBC Sports’ Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton.

1 Georgia | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 2-5-1 | Last Week: 1

Next up: Saturday vs. #14 Missouri (7-1) | Spread: Bulldogs -15.5

2 Michigan | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 4-3-1 | Last Week: 2

Next up: Saturday vs. Purdue (2-6) on NBC | Spread: Wolverines -32.5

3 Ohio State | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 4-3-1 | Last Week: 3

Next up: Saturday @ Rutgers (6-2) | Spread: Buckeyes -18.5

4 Florida State | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 6-2 | Last Week: 4

Next up: Saturday @ Pittsburgh (2-6) | Spread: Seminoles -21.5

5 Washington | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 3-4-1 | Last Week: 5

Next up: Saturday @ #24 USC (7-2) | Spread: Huskies -3.5

Dalzell (@VmoneySports): This is the most correct 1-5 we have had since Weeks 1 or 2 of the season. Washington and Florida State are fighting for that final spot, while Ohio State versus Michigan will be a story we have all seen a million times to determine a crucial spot in the CFB playoff.

Froton (@CFFroton): No change in the Top 5 despite Washington squeaking out another win over Stanford who has a first year HC and was thought to be in a rebuild. The Huskies have looked vulnerable for four straight weeks against Arizona/Oregon/ASU/Stanford and have a tough stretch run coming up versus USC/Utah/Oregon State/Wazzu.

6 Oregon | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 6-1-1 | Last Week: 7

Next up: Saturday vs. California (3-5) | Spread: Ducks -24

7 Alabama | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 9

Next up: Saturday vs. #15 LSU (6-2) | Spread: Crimson Tide -3

8 Texas | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 4-4 | Last Week: 7

Next up: Saturday vs. #23 Kansas State (6-2) | Spread: Longhorns -4

9 Oklahoma | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 6-1-1 | Last Week: 6

Next up: Saturday @ Oklahoma State (6-2) | Spread: Sooners -6

10 Mississippi | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 6-2 | Last Week: 13

Next up: Saturday vs. Texas A&M (5-3) | Spread: Rebels -3

11 Penn State | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 6-2 | Last Week: 10

Next up: Saturday @ Maryland (5-3) | Spread: Nittany Lions -10

12 Notre Dame | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 6-2-1 | Last Week: 14

Next up: Saturday @ Clemson (4-4) | Spread: Fighting Irish -3

13 LSU | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 15

Next up: Saturday @ #7 Alabama (7-1) | Spread: Crimson Tide -3

14 Missouri | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 16

Next up: Saturday @ #1 Georgia (8-0) | Spread: Bulldogs -15.5

15 Louisville | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 4-4 | Last Week: 21

Next up: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (4-4) | Spread: Cardinals -9.5

Dalzell: Out of Teams 6-15, Oregon and Alabama have the best route to the CFB playoff. Georgia and Washington both have three ranked opponents left in the regular season, while Oregon and Alabama each have one remaining. That type of road could see the Ducks and Tide sneak into the final two spots.

Froton: Oregon has a strong case to be ranked 6th right behind Washington and are in excellent position to climb into the Top 4 if they win out against Cal/USC/ASU/Oregon State and bring home the Pac-12 Championship. Texas is in play if they are able to get past a surging Kansas State this weekend, and Alabama probably gets in if they can win the SEC West and defeat Georgia in the SEC title game.

16 Oregon State | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 11

Next up: Saturday @ Colorado (4-4) | Spread: Beavers -13.5

17 Air Force | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 19

Next up: Saturday vs. Army (2-6) | Spread: Falcons -18.5

18 Tennessee | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 24

Next up: Saturday vs. UCONN (1-7) | Spread: Volunteers -35.5

19 UCLA | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 4-4 | Last Week: 20

Next up: Saturday @ Arizona (5-3) | Spread: Bruins -2.5

20 Utah | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 4-3-1 | Last Week: 12

Next up: Saturday vs. Arizona State (2-6) | Spread: Utes -11

21 Kansas | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 4-4 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday @ Iowa State (5-3) | Spread: Cyclones -2.5

22 Tulane | Record: 7-1 | ATS: 3-5 | Last Week: 23

Next up: Saturday @ East Carolina (1-7) | Spread: Green Wave -16.5

23 Kansas State | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 6-2 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday @ #8 Texas (7-1) | Spread: Longhorns -4

24 USC | Record: 6-2 | ATS: 2-6 | Last Week: 16

Next up: Saturday vs. #5 Washington (8-0) | Spread: Huskies -3.5

25 James Madison | Record: 8-0 | ATS: 5-3 | Last Week: 25

Next up: Saturday @ Georgia State (6-2) | Spread: Dukes -5.5

Fell out of the Top 25: North Carolina (17), Duke (18), and Florida (25)

Dalzell: Kansas should be higher on this list, but they are road underdogs at Iowa State this weekend, so another Top 25 exit looks in order for the Jayhawks. Persoanlly, I am not sure how USC ended up on this Top 25 list. Washington is going to put up at least 40 points on that defense and USC would be lucky if Michael Penix doesn’t have another Heisman moment or two.

Froton: While James Madison is undefeated in their maiden FBS campaign, I’ve been really impressed by Arizona who just upset 16th-ranked Oregon State after giving USC and Washington all they could handle. Kansas (#21) earned their spot in the poll by upsetting Oklahoma, and they could be in line for a big finish against Iowa State/Texas Tech/Kansas State/Cincinnati.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

*all odds courtesy of BetMGM