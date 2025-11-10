College Football Week 12 Rankings Top 25: BYU, Virginia, Louisville lose! Texas, Oregon back in Top 10!

What another wonderful week of College Football it was! Indiana remained unbeaten with an 8-yard comeback drive at Penn State, while Texas Tech bruised and battered BYU to give them their first loss of the season. Texas A&M and Ohio State showed no signs of struggle, while the ACC continues to find new ways to keep us entertained. Check out my top 25 as we have three new teams, and a shake up in the top 10!

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0)

Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs UCLA

Last Game: 34-10 win at Purdue

For the 14th straight game, Ohio State has held a regular season opponent to 17 or fewer points. The Buckeyes defense has been dominant and this past weekend was no exception at Purdue. The Boilermakers couldn’t muster up 100 passing yards or 100 rushing yards on the Buckeyes, while OSU gained 473 yards with a monster time of possession edge (40:53 vs 19:07).

Ohio State gas back-to-back home games versus UCLA and Rutgers before going to #21 Michigan for the regular season finale. The Buckeyes will be on Peacock this Saturday night versus UCLA, who is coming off a 28-21 home loss to Nebraska marking another good opportunity for Ohio State’s defense to keep its defensive streak alive.

2. Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs Wisconsin

Last Game: 27-24 win at Penn State

Indiana needed one heck of a comeback to beat Penn State and stay undefeated. All of the Hoosiers’ hard work was almost hindered with one of the most impressive underdog efforts of the weekend. Fernando Mendoza‘s Heisman campaign may have gotten even stronger in the comeback as commanded the 80-yard touchdown drive.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs #12 Oklahoma

Last Game: 20-9 win vs LSU

Alabama held LSU to 9 points, 59 rushing yards, and two turnovers in the weekend’s win. The Tide came out of the bye week and defensively had one of the most impressive showings of the season, even forcing a quarterback change.

Alabama welcomes #12 Oklahoma to town this weekend before ending their home schedule versus FCS Eastern Illinois. If Alabama beats Oklahoma, regardless of a win or loss at Auburn in the final week of the regular season, Alabama should be in the SEC Championship Game.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (9-0, 6-0)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs South Carolina

Last Game: 38-17 win at #22 Missouri

The Aggies did it! They ran through the three-game dreaded road trip with three wins. Texas A&M beat Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri on the road and the Aggies just so happened to catch both Tigers teams at great times. To finish undefeated, A&M will have to win the next two at home versus South Carolina and Samford, then at #11 Texas. Get your popcorn ready!

5. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1)

Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs #11 Texas

Last Game: 41-21 win at Mississippi State

Georgia dominated Mississippi State after falling behind early 7-0. The Bulldogs totaled 567 yards of offense with 303 on the ground, while going 7-of-12 on third downs and one fumble. Everything went smooth for Georgia ahead of their top-11 matchup against Texas this weekend that will shift the SEC standings a bit.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 6-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs UCF

Last Game: 29-7 win vs #7 BYU

The Red Raiders jump three spots for me after their home win against BYU. Texas Tech was a double-digit favorite of -12.5 against BYU, so it’s no surprise they won that game, but the way they did it was the same as always — defense first.

Texas Tech forced three turnovers, held BYU to 2.5 yards per rush, and a combined 4-of-17 on third and fourth downs. The Red Raiders have allowed 17 or fewer points in eight out of 10 games this year and have two great opponents to do it again versus UCF and at West Virginia.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs #24 Pitt

Last Game: 49-10 win vs Navy

Notre Dame put a beatdown on Navy totaling 502 yards of offense, 6.6 yards per rush, along with zero penalties and turnovers. The Fighting Irish held Navy to 2.2 yards per completion and three different running backs combined for four touchdowns.

Two of the hottest teams in the country go at when Notre Dame visits #24 Pitt this weekend. The Irish still can’t afford a loss whereas Pitt is playing three straight ranked opponents and has nothing to lose with a true freshman quarterback. Could this Pitt team be the squad that knocks Notre Dame out of the playoff? I doubt it, but it’ll be a great game!

8. Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 7 PM ET vs Florida

Last Game: 49-0 win vs The Citadel

Ole Miss hosts Florida this weekend then has a bye week before a trip to Mississippi State. The Rebels are one of three teams tied for third-place in the SEC with one loss and that schedule is pretty favorable to keep it that way. After beating The Citadel, Ole Miss needs to impress the college football committee with dominant showings in order to get a better seed in the playoff.

9. Texas Longhorns (7-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET at #5 Georgia

Last Game: Bye Week

Texas has won four straight games and comes out of the bye week with three tough challenges, including a pair of top 10 matches. The Longhorns go to #5 Georgia on Saturday, then host Arkansas and #3 Texas A&M to close the regular season. With the Longhorns recent play, and their loss to Ohio State as one of their two losses, a third to either Georgia or Texas A&M could still land Texas into the college football playoff.

10. Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Friday 9 PM ET vs Minnesota

Last Game: 18-16 win at #20 Iowa

One of the most incredible comebacks of the weekend was the drive by Dante Moore and the Ducks to beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa. After surrendering a touchdown with 1:51 to go, Oregon went on a 10-play 54-yard drive that was capped off with a game-winning field goal with no time left. Moore delivered a dime and kept the Ducks’ playoff hopes alive and well.

Oregon is back at home for the next games when Minnesota and #19 USC visit. Oregon ends the regular season at #23 Washington, so all of a sudden, the final four games of this schedule became filled with a much of ranked teams and tougher tests than the first eight games presented.

Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State? Nicole Auerbach, Joshua Perry, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down Indiana’s dramatic win against Penn State, analyzing Fernando Mendoza’s performance and more.

11. Utah Utes (7-2, 4-2)

Next Game: Saturday 7 PM ET at Baylor

Last Game: Bye Week

Utah is coming off a bye week and bruising of Cincinnati the week prior as they look to close the season on a five-game winning streak. Currently at two consecutive wins, the Utes will be favored in the next three games at Baylor, vs Kansas State, and at Kansas. The toughest game comes at home, but the fact two are on the road sets up trap spots for Utah as their Big 12 Championship hopes are pretty dim.

12. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at #4 Alabama

Last Game: Bye Week

After starting 5-0, Oklahoma has alternated wins and losses over the last four games for a 2-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a bye week and head to #4 Alabama for a make it break game. If Oklahoma loses, there is a good chance they’re out of the playoff race, but home games against Missouri and LSU following Bama provide bounce back potential for the Sooners if another teams regular season goes up in flames.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-2, 4-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 45-38 OT win vs Auburn

Vanderbilt was down by 10 at the half, but never out of the game versus Auburn. The Commodores had one of the best comebacks of the season in a 45-38 OT home win as they put up 21 fourth-quarter and OT points. After the bye week, Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky, then goes to #25 Tennessee.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at Boston College

Last Game: Bye Week

After coming off the first loss of the season at NC State, Georgia Tech will need to win at least two of the next three games to make the college football playoff. The Yellow Jackets go to Boston College before hosting #24 Pitt who is 5-0 in the last five games. If Georgia Tech wins both, they clinch the ACC and face #5 Georgia on a neutral field in the regular season finale. There is still along road ahead, but Georgia Tech controls their destiny after Virginia lost.

15. BYU Cougars (8-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 10:15 PM ET vs TCU

Last Game: 29-7 loss at #8 Texas Tech

BYU’s offense put up next to nothing at Texas Tech. The Cougars didn’t score until garbage time in the fourth quarter, ran for 67 total yards (2.5 ypc), and turned the ball over three times. BYU clearly wasn’t ready and the Cougars simply don’t have the talent that Tech has.

BYU has two home games remaining versus TCU and UCF with a road trip to Cincinnati in between. The Cougars can still make the Big 12 Championship Game. BYU has to win out, but more importantly beat Cincinnati on the road. Cincy is tied with BYU for second at 5-1.

16. SMU Mustangs (7-3, 5-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 45-13 win at Boston College

After beating Miami and starting the climb to the top of the ACC, SMU took care of Boston College and watched Louisville, plus Virginia lost this weekend after Georgia Tech lost the weekend prior. Everything is trending in the Mustangs direction as they enter the bye week. #15 Louisville awaits in the wings after the bye week, and a road trip to Cal ends the regular season for SMU, but if the Mustangs beat the Cardinals, this season certainly will take a turn for the better.

17. Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs NC State

Last Game: 38-10 win vs Syracuse

Miami dominated Syracuse, 38-10. The Canes’ defense forced three turnovers and held Syracuse to 124 passing yards compared to 161 rushing. The Hurricanes have their final home game of the season versus NC State this Saturday, then the Hurricanes leave Florida for the second and third time when they close the regular season a Virginia Tech and #24 Pitt.

18. USC Trojans (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs #20 Iowa

Last Game: 38-17 win vs Northwestern

USC annihilated Northwestern at home, 38-17, but the road ahead is filled with many tasks, including hosting #20 Iowa this weekend, then going to #9 Oregon, before closing out the season with UCLA at home. All three games will present challenges in their own rights, but luckily USC stays on the West Coast to finish out the final month of the season.

19. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs Maryland

Last Game: Bye Week

The Illini have arguably the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the Big Ten with home games versus Maryland and Northwestern with a road trip to Wisconsin sandwiched in between. Illinois looks destined for at least eight wins this season, but the loss at Washington sealed the Illini’s college football playoff fate.

20. Michigan Wolverines (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET at Northwestern

Last Game: Bye Week

Any ranked team that almost losses to Purdue certainly needs a bye week. Michigan comes out of theirs with a trip to Northwestern to face a feisty Wildcat team. After that, Michigan has a back-to-back road game at Maryland before hosting #1 Ohio State. Michigan’s entire season will be defined on if they continue their winning streak against the Buckeyes.

21. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2)

Next Game: Saturday 1 PM ET vs West Virginia

Last Game: Bye Week

Arizona State sits in the second tier of Big 12 teams trying to make the conference game and they have three winnable contests remaining to do so. The Sun Devils host West Virginia and Arizona with a road trip to Colorado in between. The Sun Devils will need a lot of help because they lost to Utah and Houston, but Arizona State has the tiebreaker over Texas Tech.

22. Louisville Cardinals (7-2, 4-2)

Next Game: Friday 7:30 PM ET vs Clemson

Last Game: 29-26 OT loss vs California

Louisville dropped from 13th to 22nd for me after the OT loss at home to California. However, both of the Cardinals’ losses this season have come by three points and in OT to Cal and Virginia, so this could be an undefeated Louisville team. A home game against Clemson, followed by a road trip to SMU, and season-ending rivalry game at home against Kentucky sets Louisville up for a difficult road ahead.

23. Pitt Panthers (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs #10 Notre Dame

Last Game: Bye Week

Since Mason Heintschel has taken over at Pitt, the Panthers are 5-0 with wins over Boston College, #25 Florida State, Syracuse, NC State, and Stanford. Heintschel has four multi-touchdown performances through the air and 300 or more yards in four starts. The good times could be over though.

Pitt ends the season with three ranked opponents. The Panthers host #10 Notre Dame, go to #17 Georgia Tech, and end the season at home versus #18 Miami. There is a good chance Pitt goes 0-3 or 1-2 at the best. Anything better than one win would be encouraging if Heintschel is Pitt’s quarterback next season.

24. Tennessee Volunteers (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Saturday 4:15 PM ET vs New Mexico State

Last Game: Bye Week

Tennessee had a much-needed bye week following the home loss to Oklahoma. Luckily for the Vols, they open up the final portion of their season against New Mexico State for a tune-up game before going to The Swamp. A road trip to Florida and home finale versus #16 Vanderbilt give the Vols opportunity to play in a better bowl game and finish 9-3 in the regular season, but I don’t see a path for the college football playoff with three losses.

25. North Texas Mean Green (8-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 2 PM ET at UAB

Last Game: Bye Week

North Texas enjoyed the bye week after coming off the Mean Green’s biggest win of the season. North Texas beat Navy, 31-17, and the final three opponents on the schedule are a combined 13-16. The Mean Green have won the last three meetings with each (UAB, Rice, Temple). There’s a real chance North Texas wins 11 games.

Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, Nicole Auerbach and Ahmed Fareed break down the College Football Playoff picture after Week 11, particularly where Notre Dame fits with losses to Miami and Texas A&M.

Honorable Mentions

Virgina Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at Duke

Last Game: 16-9 loss vs Wake Forest

Virginia still sits atop the ACC, but it’s not as pretty and the rest of the league is coming. This road game at Duke will make or break the Cavaliers ACC Championship hopes whereas they can help Duke’s tremendously (Duke is 4-1 in the ACC).

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs Arizona

Last Game: Bye Week

The Bearcats look to bounce back versus Arizona this weekend following a bye week and the 31-point loss at Utah. Cincinnati needed to regroup as they still sit tied with BYU for second in the Big 12 — who they play on Nov. 22.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3, 4-2)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at #19 USC

Last Game: 18-16 loss vs #6 Oregon

Iowa almost pulled off the home upsets versus #6 Oregon! The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown with 1:51 remaining before Dante Moore of Oregon led a miraculous drive. All three of the Hawkeyes losses have come against ranked opponents, #16 Iowa State, #11 Indiana, and #6 Oregon. Iowa faces #19 USC on the road this weekend. Iowa hasn’t been on the West Coast all season and this will be their only trip.

Missouri Tigers (6-3, 2-3)

Next Game: Saturday 7:45 PM ET vs Mississippi State

Last Game: 38-17 loss vs #3 Texas A&M

Missouri did all they could against Texas A&M, but the Aggies continued to find ways to answer. The Tigers have now lost back-to-back games against #10 Vanderbilt and #3 Texas A&M, plus three of the past four if you include #8 Alabama. Missouri has one ranked opponent remaining, #12 Oklahoma, which is one of two back-to-back road games to close the season (Arkansas is the other).

New to the Top 25 entering Week 12:

25. North Texas Mean Green (8-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 2 PM ET at UAB

Last Game: Bye Week

North Texas has a real path to an 11-1 record as they take on UAB, Rice, and Temple over the next three games. The lone loss to USF (63-36) could cost North Texas a college football playoff berth, which is as crazy as it sounds. However, this Mean Green team will be on everyone’s radar for making the playoff next season as a non-P4 team.

24. Tennessee Volunteers (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Saturday 4:15 PM ET vs New Mexico State

Last Game: Bye Week

I keep zig-zagging on the Tennessee Vols, but they should be rested and hyped up to make a demonstration of New Mexico State on Saturday. The Vols have played three ranked opponents this season and have gone 0-3 in those games: #6 Georgia, #6 Alabama, and #18 Oklahoma — Tennessee has one more ranked opponent as they welcome #16 Vanderbilt to Knoxville in the season finale.

23. Pitt Panthers (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs #10 Notre Dame

Last Game: Bye Week

Pitt is one of the hottest teams in the country, but run into three consecutive ranked opponents. This could be the only time Pitt makes the top 25 this season, so enjoy while it lasts!

Out of the Top 25 following Week 11:

23. Memphis Tigers (8-2, 4-2)

Next Game: Saturday 4 PM ET at East Carolina

Last Game: 38-32 loss vs Tulane

Memphis didn’t make the first top 25 by the College Football committee and that was the correct move. The Tigers lost at home to Tulane giving them two losses in the past four games. The Tigers have no chance to make the playoff now.

20. Washington Huskies (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Saturday 7 PM ET vs Purdue

Last Game: 13-10 loss at Wisconsin

I live bet Wisconsin to win on Saturday and couldn’t believe that’s where this Washington team was at. The Huskies held the Badgers to 48 passing yards by four different players, but turned the ball over twice, along with a season-low 251 total yards of offense. Despite it being at Wisconsin, that was a bad loss for Washington.

12. Virgina Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at Duke

Last Game: 16-9 loss vs Wake Forest

Virginia lost a home game to Wake Forest where the quarterback was dealing with injuries and the offense never really started. While the Cavaliers are tied for first in the ACC with only one conference loss, it doesn’t feel like Virginia is in drivers seat anymore. The Hoos go to Duke this weekend, who is a fringe top 25 team, and close the season versus rival Virginia Tech, who has played better since firing their head coach.

Biggest Winner from Week 11:

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 6-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs UCF

Last Game: 29-7 win vs #7 BYU

For the first time all season, in back-to-back weeks, I have named my biggest winner the Texas Tech Red Raiders! How could you not?

Texas Tech getting over the hump versus Kansas State then landing College Gameday on their campus for a top 10 showdown in the Big 12 for first place — and you win that too. The Red Raiders spent millions this offseason and it truly has been paying off. With a road game at UCF, then a bye week and home finale against West Virginia, I’d say Texas Tech all but locked up a college football playoff berth no matter what happens in the conference championship.

Biggest Loser from Week 11: The ACC!

I could have gone Virginia, or Louisville this time, a week after picking Miami over Georgia Tech — but I am just going to go with the ACC at this point.

Is there anyone that wants to play in the College Football Playoff and represent the ACC? Miami has played themselves out of being considered a top 10 team by anyone, while Louisville could be 11-0 but lost twice by three points in OT. Georgia Tech has one loss and its the most recent game, while Virginia dropped a home game and opened the door for the rest of the ACC.

SMU is climbing with wins over Miami and Boston College in the last two weeks, while Duke remains as a sleeper in the mix, despite losing a non-conference game to UConn. Pitt is 5-0 in the past five games, but ends the regular season with three consecutive ranked opponents, so I am counting the Panthers out.

Who will it be? Who can it be? Who wants it the most? I don’t have any answers to those three questions and I don’t think the ACC does either. It’s going to be like playing roulette trying to pick who plays in the ACC Championship with three weeks left. One thing is certain, only one ACC team should make the college football playoff.

