How to watch Syracuse vs. No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: TV, live stream, storylines for Saturday’s game

The Notre Dame push for a College Football Playoff home game will continue Saturday at home against Syracuse

The No. 9 Fighting Irish, who cruised to a 37-15 victory over Pittsburgh last week, have won eight consecutive after an 0-2 start. Notre Dame (8-2) is favored by more than five touchdowns over Syracuse, which is the first of two 3-7 teams remaining on the Irish’s schedule (which concludes Nov. 29 at Stanford).

By winning out, Notre Dame should make the playoff and also would be a solid contender to play host to a first-round game for the second consecutive year as a top-eight team.

Notre Dame leads the series 8-3 vs. Syracuse, including five consecutive victories (most recently a 41-24 win in 2022).

How to watch Syracuse vs. No. 9 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, Nov. 22

Saturday, Nov. 22 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Announcing team: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter). Reggie Smith is the rules analyst.

Syracuse Orange overview

Since a 3-1 start, the Orange have struggled to six consecutive defeats since losing quarterback Steve Angeli (a Notre Dame transfer) to a season-ending Achilles injury.

After losing 38-10 to Miami two weeks ago, Syracuse will enter off a bye week with freshman Joseph Filardi expected to start at quarterback (after Rickie Collins had started the past two games). Syracuse has been outscored 205-70 during its six-game slide, allowing 34.2 points per game while averaging only 11.7.

The Orange will finish with a losing season under second-year coach Fran Brown, who led Syracuse to 10-3 last year. Syracuse must beat Notre Dame to maintain its slim hope of making a bowl game.

Notre Dame overview

The Fighting Irish offense was humming in closing out the victory over Pittsburgh, overcoming a slow start (a missed field goal on the opening drive and a second-quarter interception).

Running back Jeremiyah Love kept building on his Heisman Trophy finalist candidacy, breaking loose for a 56-yard rushing touchdown that extended his streak to nine games with a TD. In a four-game stretch starting with a career-high 228 rushing yards against USC, Love has rushed for 605 yards and six touchdowns.

Though he might fall short of becoming the first Irish running back to win the Heisman, Love will be a serious contender for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s fourth-leading rusher with 1,135 yards. He is on pace to surpass the school’s single-season rushing record (set by Vagas Ferguson with 1,437 yards in 1979).

“He is as special of a football player as I’ve been around,” coach Marcus Freeman said of Love.

Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr also has keyed Notre Dame’s explosive offense in his first season as the starter, throwing a touchdown in every game (and least two in seven of the past eight). His favorite targets are Will Pauling, Eli Raridon, Jordan Faison and Malachi Fields, who had a team-leading seven catches for 99 yards against Pittsburgh.

Jadarian Price also has been a strong backfield complement to Love, rushing for 589 yards and nine touchdowns.

On defense, Notre Dame is allowing only 14.5 points per game during its winning streak, and its 17 interceptions rank third in the country.

