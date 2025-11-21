How to watch Washington vs. UCLA: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday’s matchup

In what could be its final home game at the Rose Bowl, UCLA will renew a longtime rivalry with Washington at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday night in the nightcap to Big Ten Saturday Night Football.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Bruins, who are mulling a move from the iconic venue in Pasadena, California, to SoFi Stadium (home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams) in Inglewood.

UCLA opened the season on a four-game losing streak and then won three consecutive games after a head coaching change. But the Bruins (3-4 Big Ten, 3-7 overall) are on another three-game skid, yielding 132 points

In its second season under head coach Jedd Fisch (who was UCLA’s offesive coordinator in 2017), Washington (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) already has surpassed last year’s win total (six) and is trying to shore up its road woes.

The Huskies are 5-1 at home and 2-2 in away games after losing all seven of their neutral site or road games last year.

This will be the 78th meeting between the schools. UCLA leads the series 43-33-2.

How to watch Washington vs. UCLA:

When: Saturday, Nov. 22

Saturday, Nov. 22 Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Announcing team: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter). Reggie Smith is the rules analyst.

Washington overview

The Huskies’ offense is spearheaded by senior running back Jonah Coleman, who is ranked first among Big Ten running backs with 15 total touchdowns. He missed a 49-13 victory over Purdue last week with a knee injury, but Fisch said Coleman has a “great” chance to return against UCLA.

"[The NFL will] love him,” Fisch said of Coleman. “I think he’ll be taken in the second or third round. He’s smart, he knows football, inside and out. Wherever he goes, I think he’s gonna do great.”

In Washington’s latest triumph, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Jordan Washington added a game-high 108 yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Decker DeGraaf (91 yards) and Audric Harris (90 yards) provided a twin air attack.

Star wideout Denzel Boston missed the Purdue win with an ankle injury, and Fisch said there’s a “decent” chance of Boston returning against UCLA.

Under first-year defensive coordinator Ryan Walters (head coach at Purdue the past two seasons), Washington has improved in total defense, scoring defense, and rushing defense.

UCLA overview

The Bruins were without star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in a 48-10 loss to top-ranked Ohio State last week. Iamaleava, a highly touted transfer from Tennessee, was absent while in concussion protocol, and interim coach Tim Skipper said Iamaleava would be out until cleared to return by doctors.

“In the beginning of the work week, he was not feeling well,” Skipper said after the defeat to the Buckeyes. “He was out there and couldn’t stay out there, so he went in and we did all the tests … and he came back diagnosed with a concussion. He went into concussion protocol, and he just never cleared out of that.”

Redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan filled in at quarterback, completing 16 of 23 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown against the Buckeyes.

The Bruins’ defense has been a weakness, allowing 132 points over their last three games and ranking at or near the bottom of the Big Ten in several categories. UCLA is last in the FBS with seven sacks.

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

What other games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

There are several sporting events on NBC and Peacock this weekend, including:

Don’t miss out! Subscribe to Peacock today.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s student discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the United States who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions);

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College or university information (first name, last name, school email address, college or university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?