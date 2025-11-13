Judge denies Rose Bowl’s request for TRO to prevent UCLA from moving to SoFi Stadium

The Rose Bowl threw a gutter ball in court on Wednesday. But it has another ball to roll.

Via Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, a judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order preventing UCLA from moving to SoFi Stadium despite a Rose Bowl lease that runs through 2044.

The judge found that there was no basis for emergency relief, because UCLA (after its November 22 home finale) isn’t due to host another game until the 2026 season.

The judge also suggested that the City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company seek information from UCLA regarding any discussions with SoFi Stadium regarding a move. A motion for a preliminary injunction could then be filed before the 2026 season begins.

UCLA continues to insist that no decision to leave the Rose Bowl for SoFi Stadium has been made. It has never said it’s not considering relocation.

Continuing to hover over the litigation is the possibility that SoFi Stadium will receive a mandatory invitation to the party, based on the possible argument that the facility (owned by Rams owner Stan Kroenke) intentionally interfered with the Rose Bowl’s contractual relationship with UCLA.