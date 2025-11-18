 Skip navigation
UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava day-to-day with concussion ahead of Washington game

  
Published November 18, 2025 11:29 AM
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
November 15, 2025 11:55 PM
The top-ranked Buckeyes lived up to the billing, as Ohio State dominated UCLA in all three phases at home in Week 12.

LOS ANGELES — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is day to day while dealing with a concussion that kept him out of the Bruins’ blowout loss at No. 1 Ohio State.

There’s a chance Iamaleava could practice, but his status depends on how his treatment and testing goes, interim coach Tim Skipper said.

Outside linebackers Reuben Unije and Garrett DiGiorgio also are day to day.

Iamaleava was injured in a loss to Nebraska on Nov. 8 and concussion symptoms later appeared, which ruled him out of playing in the 48-10 loss to the Buckeyes.

The highly-touted Tennessee transfer was replaced by redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan, who was 16 of 23 for 154 yards and a touchdown. Duncan found out the night before that he would be starting and he received support from Iamaleava.

“We have a good relationship,” Duncan said after the loss, “so we were looking at the iPad together, going over it together. He did a good job helping me out.”

The Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) host Washington in what could be their final regular-season football game at the Rose Bowl.

The school has played its home games at the historic stadium in Pasadena since 1982, but the school and City of Pasadena are embroiled in a legal fight over whether UCLA honors its lease agreement that runs until after the 2043 season. UCLA officials have said no official decision has been made to leave the stadium for potentially a new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Bruins won’t have enough wins to be bowl eligible, so their season will conclude against rival USC on Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re focused on finishing the season right,” Skipper said. “Everybody knows you’re measured when you’re dealing with adversity, so we’re going to attack the situation and try to do everything we can to be successful.”