Kirby Smart praises Gunner Stockton’s leadership but he’s not crowned Georgia’s QB1 yet

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart hasn’t officially named Gunner Stockton starting quarterback at Georgia, but it doesn’t matter. Since stepping foot on campus, Stockton has prepared like the job is going to be his.

Smart said Stockton’s commitment to preparation is one of the things he admires most.

“He prepared every game as if he was the starter,” Smart said at SEC media days. “People can say that and say that’s coach-speak, but he actually did it. He went in, watched extra tape, and he knew that in any point in time, he could be called up to go into the game and play.”

Stockton finished the 2024 season with 45 completions for 440 yards, a touchdown and an interception in five games: He stepped in for an injured Carson Beck and led the Bulldogs to a 22-19 overtime victory over Texas in the SEC Championship and started in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame. He was was 20 of 32 for 234 yards and a TD in the playoff semifinal.

It was enough to give Smart confidence that Beck’s successor was already in the quarterback room.

“He didn’t play in a normal environment where you’ve got a big lead, maybe you’re beating an opponent,” Smart said. “He went in against a top defense in the country in one of the biggest games of the season and performed well for a guy that had not gotten a lot of reps with the (starters). So I thought he handled that moment well and he taught a lot of our young players that you’ve got to be prepared and ready.”

Stockton earned the short trip to Atlanta for this week’s event and was peppered with more questions than teammates CJ Allen and Daylen Everette.

“(Bringing Stockton) was a message about leadership,” said Smart. “He’s separated himself as a great leader of the team and you try to bring people here that can affect others. He’s done that in spring practice.”

The starting job isn’t necessarily a layup for Stockton. Ryan Puglisi is eyeing the role too.

“Ryan is doing awesome too. Ryan and (Stockton) are going to be competing for everything they do. Gunner knows he’s got to go out and play well,” Smart said.

If Stockton stays the course, the offense will be his to lead on Aug. 30, when Georgia hosts Marshall in the season opener.

“He’s done a tremendous job this summer. Talked to the staff about it and felt like the play he had at the end of the year last year... what he’s done this spring, he deserved to come. He is the guy that leads that offense right now,” Smart said.