Lagway improves, Wilson shines in his debut and Florida upsets No. 9 Texas 29-21 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for a season-high 289 yards and two touchdowns, both to a true freshman making his college debut, and Florida upset No. 9 Texas 29-21 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.

Arch Manning and the Longhorns (3-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) had a chance in the final minute thanks partly to a defensive penalty, but he threw incomplete deep and was sacked twice.

Florida (2-3, 1-1) enjoyed its first victory since beating Long Island in the season opener.

Lagway looked better than he had in four previous starts this season, and Dallas Wilson had a lot to do with it. The Tampa native showed speed, hands and arguably the most physicality of any Florida receiver in years.

Wilson’s 55-yard TD catch late in the third quarter was one of the most impressive plays in the Swamp since Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin dominated opponents regularly.

Wilson tossed aside cornerback Kobe Black at the line of scrimmage, spun out of the grasp of safety Jelani McDonald, tiptoed the sideline, ran through McDonald’s second attempt at a tackle and then powered through safety Michael Taaffe at the goal line.

Wilson finished with six catches for 111 yards. It was the best debut for a freshman receiver at Florida in program history. Wilson was the star of Florida’s spring game in April but injured his left foot early in fall camp and spent weeks in a walking boot.

He finally returned to practice during Florida’s off week and provided the jolt the Gators needed to end a three-game slide in which they scored 16, 10 and 7 points.

Texas struggled to find consistency in front of a hostile crowd of 90,714. Manning was hurried and harassed all afternoon. He threw for 263 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Manning was sacked seven times behind a line that got bullied without blitzes in Texas’ first visit to Gainesville since 1940.

Poll implications

Texas will surely tumble out of the top 10 in the next AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

The takeaway

Texas: The Longhorns have been one of the most disappointing teams in college football. The preseason No. 1 lost at Ohio State to open the season, wasn’t sharp in wins against San Jose State and Sam Houston State, and now this.

Florida: The Gators may have found something during their off week. Lagway showed significant improvement, and Florida’s pass rush was dominant for the first time this season.

Up next

Texas faces nemesis and fifth-ranked Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas next Saturday.

Florida goes on the road to face No. 6 Texas A&M next Saturday.