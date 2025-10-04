Simpson, Miller lead No. 10 Alabama to 30-14 victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Penn State at UCLA
UCLA stuns No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s 5 touchdowns, ends 16-game skid against Top-10 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Penn State at UCLA
UCLA stuns No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s 5 touchdowns, ends 16-game skid against Top-10 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Simpson, Miller lead No. 10 Alabama to 30-14 victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt

  
Published October 4, 2025 07:38 PM
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama

Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands the ball off to running back Jam Miller (26) during the first quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images

David Leong-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, leading No. 10 Alabama to a 30-14 victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Simpson overcame an early interception to complete 23-of-30 passes, finding Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams for touchdowns. Jam Miller ran for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC).

Diego Pavia threw for 183 yards and ran for 58 for Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1), but threw an interception and lost a fumble. Sedrick Alexander had a 65-yard touchdown run.

Alabama converted all four of its trips into the red zone in points, while Pavia’s two turnovers left Vanderbilt without points in two critical situations. Vanderbilt’s running game that totaled 126 yards on 12.7 yards per carry in the first half was limited to just nine rushing yards in the second half.

The Takeaway

Alabama’s win certainly wasn’t perfect but the Tide should be pleased with consecutive wins over top-20 opponents. Simpson remains among the top of the SEC in terms of quarterback play with another game above a 75% completion rate, his third in four games. Defensively, two turnovers forced in the red zone were game-altering plays.

Vanderbilt’s run game showed it can be productive, but the Commodores need to find answers throwing the ball downfield to be a serious SEC contender.

Poll implications

Alabama’s win, coupled with losses by No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Florida, should propel the Tide to a higher ranking in the next AP poll. Vanderbilt could slip some, but likely not out of the Top 25 with a competitive loss on the road.

Up next

Vanderbilt gets a week off before hosting No. 13 LSU on Oct. 18.

Alabama travels to No. 19 Missouri next Saturday.