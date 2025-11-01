 Skip navigation
Sims sets Arizona State QB rushing record with 228 yards in 24-19 victory over Iowa State

  
Published November 1, 2025 06:47 PM

AMES, Iowa — Jeff Sims set an Arizona State quarterback rushing record with 228 yards, finished with 405 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns to lead the Sun Devils past Iowa State 24-19 Saturday.

Sims got the record when he broke an 88-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) up 24-16. Mark Malone set the previous record in 1978 when he ran for 178 yards against Southern California.

The Cyclones (5-4, 2-4) lost their fourth straight game when they were stopped a yard short at the ASU 20 on a fourth-and-6 with 16 seconds left.

Sims carried 29 times for the Sun Devils and completed 13 of 24 passes for 174 yards. Chamon Metayer caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Raleek Brown ran 16 times for 64 yards.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was 18 of 36 for 186 yards, fewest since since Week 2 against Iowa.

The takeaway

Iowa State: Cyclones’ four straight losses are most in a row since 2022. Already depleted by injuries, they lost tight end Benjamin Brahmer in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury.

Arizona State: Sun Devils got a huge performance from Sims, who won a game as a starter for the first time since he was at Georgia Tech in 2022. They also were more disciplined, committing five penalties after being flagged 12 times in a loss to Houston last week.

Up next

Iowa State is on the road against TCU on Nov. 8.

Arizona State has a bye before hosting West Virginia on Nov. 15.