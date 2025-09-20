What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

Week 4 of the college football season is in full gear, and NBC Sports has got you covered with a full day of action. First, at 12 p.m. ET, it’s Maryland vs Wisconsin on NBC. Then, at 3:30 p.m., it’s Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock, as the Fighting Irish look to earn their first win of the season. Later, at 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Illinois goes head-to-head with No. 19 Indiana. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, September 20:

No. 16 Utah vs. No. 17 Texas Tech - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 15 Tennessee vs. UAB - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 6 Oregon vs. Oregon State - 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 7 Florida State vs. Kent State - 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 13 Ole Miss at Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska - 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

No. 24 Notre Dame vs. Purdue - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 18 Georgia Tech vs. Temple - 4:30 p.m. on The CW Network

No. 23 Missouri vs. South Carolina - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 4 Miami (Florida Hurricanes) vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana - 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 20 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State - 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 3 LSU vs. SE Louisiana - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 8 Texas vs. Sam Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 25 USC vs. Michigan State - 11 p.m. on Fox

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBC

How to watch Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 9 Illinois vs No. 19 Indiana:

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between Nicole Auerbach analyzes the biggest names under center in the sport — and how they have fared through the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

