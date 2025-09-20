 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Lexington
Creighton AD says $300M project will help achieve vision of becoming the ‘model program’ of Big East

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Lexington
Creighton AD says $300M project will help achieve vision of becoming the ‘model program’ of Big East

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

  
Published September 20, 2025 06:00 AM

Week 4 of the college football season is in full gear, and NBC Sports has got you covered with a full day of action. First, at 12 p.m. ET, it’s Maryland vs Wisconsin on NBC. Then, at 3:30 p.m., it’s Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock, as the Fighting Irish look to earn their first win of the season. Later, at 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Illinois goes head-to-head with No. 19 Indiana. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college football excitement!

RELATED: Takeaways from Week 3 of College Football: Clemson falls again, Georgia remains top dog in SEC

Texas A&M v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 4 including Beck, Mateer, Reed, Stockton!
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the Heisman race entering Week 4 after Texas A&M, LSU Georgia, and Miami’s big wins, we have some movement in the Heisman race.

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, September 20:

No. 16 Utah vs. No. 17 Texas Tech - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 15 Tennessee vs. UAB - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 6 Oregon vs. Oregon State - 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 7 Florida State vs. Kent State - 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 13 Ole Miss at Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska - 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

No. 24 Notre Dame vs. Purdue - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 18 Georgia Tech vs. Temple - 4:30 p.m. on The CW Network

No. 23 Missouri vs. South Carolina - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 4 Miami (Florida Hurricanes) vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana - 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 20 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State - 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 3 LSU vs. SE Louisiana - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 8 Texas vs. Sam Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 25 USC vs. Michigan State - 11 p.m. on Fox

How to watch Maryland vs Wisconsin:

  • When: Saturday, September 20
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC

How to watch Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame:

  • When: Saturday, September 20
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Inside the AP Poll - Why Notre Dame remains ranked despite 0-2 start

How to watch No. 9 Illinois vs No. 19 Indiana:

  • When: Saturday, September 20
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Illinois State at Oklahoma
The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between
Nicole Auerbach analyzes the biggest names under center in the sport — and how they have fared through the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.