What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
Week 4 of the college football season is in full gear, and NBC Sports has got you covered with a full day of action. First, at 12 p.m. ET, it’s Maryland vs Wisconsin on NBC. Then, at 3:30 p.m., it’s Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock, as the Fighting Irish look to earn their first win of the season. Later, at 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Illinois goes head-to-head with No. 19 Indiana. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.
What college football games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Saturday, September 20:
No. 16 Utah vs. No. 17 Texas Tech - 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 15 Tennessee vs. UAB - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 6 Oregon vs. Oregon State - 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 7 Florida State vs. Kent State - 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 13 Ole Miss at Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska - 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
No. 24 Notre Dame vs. Purdue - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 18 Georgia Tech vs. Temple - 4:30 p.m. on The CW Network
No. 23 Missouri vs. South Carolina - 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 4 Miami (Florida Hurricanes) vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana - 7:30 p.m. on NBC
No. 20 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State - 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 3 LSU vs. SE Louisiana - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 8 Texas vs. Sam Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
No. 25 USC vs. Michigan State - 11 p.m. on Fox
How to watch Maryland vs Wisconsin:
- When: Saturday, September 20
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
How to watch Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame:
- When: Saturday, September 20
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch No. 9 Illinois vs No. 19 Indiana:
- When: Saturday, September 20
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
