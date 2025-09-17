How to watch Maryland vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 4 matchup

This Saturday on NBC features a thrilling lineup of college football action. The excitement starts on NBC and Peacock at noon with a Maryland vs Wisconsin match-up. Then, at 3:30 p.m., it’s Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame, followed by No. 9 Illinois vs No. 19 Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Maryland Terrapins:

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Terps are off to a 3-0 start. Maryland most recently defeated Towson 44-17 last Saturday. Malik Washington completed 16-of-22 for 261 passing yards, 2 touchdowns ( 1 passing, 1 rushing), and an interception in the win. The Glen Burnie, Maryland native has started all three of the Terrapins’ games this season and leads all FBS true freshmen with 773 passing yards.

On defense, the Terps are tied for the most takeaways in the FBS (8) and the most interceptions returned for a touchdown (2).

Wisconsin Badgers:

The Badgers are coming off a 38-14 loss against Alabama, and questions at the quarterback position remain. Billy Edwards Jr. has missed the last two games after sustaining a lower body injury in the season opener.

“Billy, he is going to be day to day… At some point, we are going to have to save Billy from Billy, but we’ve also got to make some decisions as we move along,” said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell on Monday.

Sophomore Danny O’Neil has filled in at quarterback, completing 73% of his passes for 520 yards, six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) and four interceptions in three appearances this season.

Saturday’s game marks the fifth all-time meeting between Maryland and Wisconsin. The Badgers lead the series 4-0.

How to watch Maryland vs Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

How to watch Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 9 Illinois vs No. 19 Indiana:

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

